(Smiley Face Crew?) 18 people who have been pulled from Chicago waterways since 2022, including a COUPLE found dead weeks apart in same lake, as terrified locals demand to know if serial killer is on prowl

Daily Mail | June 30, 2023

Chicago resident are still fearing a serial killer is on the loose after the remains of at least 18 people, including a young couple who died a month apart, were pulled from the waterways in the Windy City in just over a year.

Police have been quick to play down the claims but family members of some of the deceased have hired private investigators to probe the loss of their loved ones.

Twelve men and six women have been recovered from the Chicago River and Lake Michigan since March 2022, with the bodies of five men being pulled out in the last five months alone.

