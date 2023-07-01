Fears of an ‘internet apocalypse’ are brewing: How likely will upcoming solar storms wreak havoc?

The Hill | June 30, 2023

Could a future solar storm knock out the internet and plunge us all into the pre-dial-up days of yore?

Sure, it’s possible. But it might not be very likely.

In recent weeks, users on social media have been deliberating the possibility of a widespread internet outage caused by a coronal mass injection — one so powerful that it causes a geomagnetic storm that could knock out online communication for months and cause devastation to the worldwide economy.

Concerns over such a scenario were partially fueled by a recent NASA article detailing the space agency’s efforts to predict especially powerful solar storms that potentially could have disruptive effects on telecommunications, satellites and power grids.

