Fears of an ‘internet apocalypse’ are brewing: How likely will upcoming solar storms wreak havoc?

The Hill | June 30, 2023
Could a future solar storm knock out the internet and plunge us all into the pre-dial-up days of yore?
Sure, it’s possible. But it might not be very likely.
Concerns over such a scenario were partially fueled by a recent NASA article detailing the space agency’s efforts to predict especially powerful solar storms that potentially could have disruptive effects on telecommunications, satellites and power grids.
