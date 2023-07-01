Robert Phoenix & Russ Winter Talk Complete Authoritarian Control Through Senient Simulation

The alphabet agencies and associated crime syndicates both here and abroad aren’t only involved in information gathering and surveillance but also manipulating so called reality. From advanced black tech to cultivating coups like a Hollywood production, their distortion of everyday life has impacted our relationship with each other and the planet at large.

Show is here.

Posts covered:

Understanding and Countering Sentient World Simulation

WhatsApp’s Security Breach: Made in Israel, Implemented Worldwide

Google Revealed as Postmodernist Cesspool of Existential Threats

What Drove Truman’s Presidential Policy on Israel? Threats by Jews.