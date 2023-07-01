Robert Phoenix & Russ Winter Talk Complete Authoritarian Control Through Senient Simulation

The alphabet agencies and associated crime syndicates both here and abroad aren’t only involved in information gathering and surveillance but also manipulating so called reality. From advanced black tech to cultivating coups like a Hollywood production, their distortion of everyday life has impacted our relationship with each other and the planet at large.
Posts covered:
Understanding and Countering Sentient World Simulation
WhatsApp’s Security Breach: Made in Israel, Implemented Worldwide
Google Revealed as Postmodernist Cesspool of Existential Threats
What Drove Truman’s Presidential Policy on Israel? Threats by Jews.
