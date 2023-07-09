Jeffrey Epstein Offers Insights into the Crime Syndicate Swamp

A core contention of Winter Watch has been that the American system (aka sistema) is thoroughly captured and compromised by what we call the kakistocratic Crime Syndicate. Incidentally, the use of the word “elites” is a misnomer and a misdirection. There is a class of undeserving operatives who operate with impunity outside of the law.
Par for the course on how the sistema works, we learn that wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly drew $128,000 from his nonprofit Florida Science Foundation to pay off-duty deputies from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to “guard him” during his 2008 work-release program.
Epstein then continued to have visits from young women that allegedly resulted in sexual liaisons during his so called jail term in Florida, a lawyer for one of his accusers said Tuesday.
The Epstein case is and will no doubt continue to provide stark examples of this in-your-face systemic malfeasance.
Recall that the former U.S. Attorney for Southern Florida Alexander Acosta reached an agreement in 2008 with Epstein’s attorneys in which Epstein was allowed to plead guilty to two state-level prostitution solicitation charges related to a 17-year-old girl. Eighteen is the age of consent in Florida.
The secret agreement was reportedly struck before investigators had even finished interviewing all the alleged victims, and it included protections for some of Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators.
This Acosta agreement thus enabled the entire issue of underage sex trafficking to go under the radar and escape legal scrutiny.
Only after Epstein’s recent arrest did another key element emerge about the case.
While Acosta was prosecuting the Espstein case in 2008, someone approached Acosta and told him Epstein “belonged to intelligence” and that any information beyond that was “above my pay grade,” the Daily Beast reported, citing a former senior White House official, who said Acosta offered this information during interviews with the Trump administration for the position of U.S. Labor Secretary.
This begs the question of just what kind of sistema trumps the top law enforcement attorney in the jurisdiction in question. Indeed, nobody — and I mean nobody — has gone down this rabbit hole. A non-corrupted sistema would have other law enforcement and non-lying media asking just who relayed this communication to Acosta.
In the non-cartoon world, we have the Trivium Method. And, yes, one Trivium element is called “who.” In this Acosta conspiracy query, “who” is the starting point. We already have what, where and when, and also why, the latter being that Epstein was a protected “asset.” Applying Holmesian deduction, we could deduce that “intelligence,” loosely defined, would know that Epstein was above Acosta’s pay grade. But to determine which intelligence would require the names of those communicating the “what” with Acosta.
Ultimately, there should be a multitude of whos in this affair, but so far they have not been forthcoming. In fact, we suspect just a few targeted individuals will be thrown under the bus, thus affording us another clear view of the Crime Syndicate in action.
Acosta at a press conference was asked for more color shortly before his ass was fired as Secretary of Labor. His answer was evasive. He told reporters that he couldn’t answer questions about whether Epstein was allegedly tied to an intelligence agency in some way, because he was prohibited from doing so due to “Justice Department regulations.”
Yes, all so conveniently ad hoc and typical of how the sistema works.
Just two months after his “release”from “jail” Epstein was seen hob nobbing with assorted mucky mucks at a soiree at the home of David and Julia Koch. Epstein can be seen in photos chatting with Jonathan Farklas, Leon Black and Wilbur Ross. He was sitting right near Rudy Giuliani,’ wrote Page Six at the time. Steve Mnuchin was also present, as were “hedge fund” billionaires Steven Schwarzman and Henry Kravis.
Other details of the Epstein affair provide additional clues as to who and what this so-called intelligence are. Are these units hiding in plain view, operating under the cover of intelligence and in name only?
For instance, it has been determined from manifest documents filed [see page 11] in the West Palm Beach Federal Court that Epstein flew an aircraft with same tail number as a State Department Bronco used under contract by DynCorp. This same plane that was involved in DynCorp sex trafficking of minors in the Balkans. The details on the revolving tail number can be gleaned here (link works).
This would mean that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls using aircraft of the same tail number and during the same time period as DynCorp when they trafficked minors in Bosnia and other parts of the Balkan states.
What purpose do Crime Syndicate operatives have for gathering a stable of underage girls? Yes, currying favors is one, but more important is sexual compromise (kompromat).
‘My Super Bowl trophy’: Epstein ‘boasted’ about selling Prince Andrew’s ‘secrets’ to Mossad spy
The Epstein-Maxwell Kompromat Operation Likely Ensnared Thousands
Dyncorp was one of the products of the post-9/11 reorganization to privatize and expand military and security contracts.
Wired wrote (good link) of the importance of DynCorp in 2003:
DynCorp represents nothing less than the future of national security. While outfits like Raytheon make their money developing weapons systems, DynCorp offers the military an alternative to itself. In 2002, the company took in $2.3 billion doing what you probably thought was Pentagon work. DynCorp planes and pilots fly the defoliation missions that are the centerpiece of Plan Colombia.
Armed DynCorp employees constitute the core of the police force in Bosnia. DynCorp troops protect Afghan president Hamid Karzai. DynCorp manages the border posts between the US and Mexico, many of the Pentagon’s weapons-testing ranges, and the entire Air Force One fleet of presidential planes and helicopters. During the Persian Gulf War, it was DynCorp employees, not soldiers, who serviced and rearmed American combat choppers, and it’s DynCorp’s people, not military personnel, who late last year began “forward deploying” equipment and ammunition to the Middle East in preparation for war with Iraq.
DynCorp inventories everything seized by the Justice Department’s Asset Forfeiture Program, runs the Naval Air Warfare Center at Patuxent River, Maryland, and is producing the smallpox and anthrax vaccines the government may use to inoculate everyone in the United States.
Actually, even mainstream Lugenpresse, such as The Huffington Post, reported trafficking scandals involving DynCorp in Bosnia. The now-scrubbed story can be found in archives. (link is good)
DynCorp was involved in a sex slavery scandal in Bosnia in 1999, with its employees accused of rape and the buying and selling of girls as young as 12. Dyncorp, hired to perform police duties for the U.N. and aircraft maintenance for the U.S. Army, were implicated in prostituting the children, whereas the company’s Bosnia site supervisor filmed himself raping two women. A number of employees were transferred out of the country, but with no legal consequences for them.
This was one of two cases involving DynCorp and sexual scandal in Bosnia. The other, involved airplane mechanic Ben Johnston who sued DynCorp, alleging he was sacked because he had uncovered evidence that Dyncorp employees were involved in ‘sexual slavery.‘
One figure Winter Watch does consider as the real deal is former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney, who ran headlong into Dyncorp before she was “defeated” for re-election. In 2006, she grilled Donald Rumsfeld about the trillions of dollars missing from the Pentagon, as well as DynCorp’s involvement in human trafficking:
“Mr. Secretary, I watched President Bush deliver a moving speech at the United Nations in September 2003 in which he mentioned the crisis of the sex trade. The president called for the punishment of those involved in this horrible business. But at the very moment of that speech, DynCorp was exposed for having been involved in the buying and selling of young women and children. While all of this was going on, DynCorp kept the Pentagon contract to administer the smallpox and anthrax vaccines and is now working on a plague vaccine through the joint Vaccine Acquisition Program. Mr. Secretary, is it policy of the U.S. government to reward companies that traffic in women and little girls?”
To dig deeper into the crime of human harvesting, I recommend the following talk by Kathryn Bolkovac, who was with the International Police Task Force that was arranged by DynCorp Aerospace. Her story was the basis of the movie “The Whistleblower.”
Read “Trump Brings in Human-Harvester Kingpins as Intelligence Advisers”
The chief mucky muck of Dyncorp was Steve Feinberg, a major Jewish hedge fund manager and Republican donor. In 2016, he served on the Trump Economic Advisory Council during Trump’s presidential campaign, donating nearly $1.5 million to pro-Trump PACs and, alongside other financiers, co-hosted a $50,000 per-person fundraising dinner for Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC).
On May 11, 2018, and far far away from draining the swamp, now U.S. President Donald Trump named Feinberg to head the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. Whodathunk. The fox guarding the hen house.
The videos at the Amazing Polly website are recommended viewing at the highest level for peeling the onion of the Epstein saga. It is an amazing onion indeed. A stinking swamp that may be the saga that sums up the kakistocracy and it’s minions. It is not just about the sex and blackmail. Cannot imagine that these videos will be around too much longer.
Amazing Polly does rare work on the Iluminist/discordian chaos and subversion aspect. She dissects some of the figures in the shadows. Her videos can be quite absorbing.
I remember the billions of dollars reported to have gone missing during Hillary Clinton’s time in the State Department. Almost no media coverage or analysis of the “scandal” during her run for the presidency. It was pretty far down the list of her scandals, but was still known. It was certainly less “mainstream” news. The no questions asked reminds me of Epstein. If the money was “lost” to organizations like this, it would make sense why no one pushed for answers.
I generally then look on Bitchute …
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
She is indeed very absorbing and I sometimes wonder if she just knows a little too much – but I can never fault her facts and analysis.
I like amazing polly as well. I have had that feeling as well, and have noticed other ‘truthers’ calling out others as working on the inside. Once guy said that David Icke, Alex Jones and Max Igan are working for the NWO. How do we know for sure, and would it matter. ?
I have always personally liked alex jones as an entertainer. I would find it very disappointing if he was not who he portrays himself to be, the tip of the spear against the NWO.
We are noticing a new trend of supposedly dead links in our articles. Most of the time these links are still good but sometimes require capchas. I am not exactly sure what this is all about but it strikes us as a new form of suppression.
It’s exactly that, suppression using tech to identify your streams and reroute to capture/record/direct. Same sort of issues can happen with either your own webserver(s) or using a bonified hosting service if you are really being targeted for suppression and generally making life difficult for WW webzine. Hang in there – we’re out there.
Yep, Amazing Polly does some great stuff. As for calling the “elites” the kakistocracy (since it is a misnomer to consider these psychopaths as “elites”), I prefer “criminal psychopathic elites” or just “psychos”. Now I think AJ and Icke could be working as controlled ops for the NWO, but Igan? Heck I never even heard of the guy until I started visiting truthseeker.co.uk….Igan seems to be exposing a lot of the totalitarianism going on in Aussie land these days….
“A core contention of Winter Watch has been that the American system (aka sistema) is thoroughly captured and compromised by what we call the kakistocratic Crime Syndicate. Incidentally, the use of the word “elites” is a misnomer and a misdirection. There is a class of undeserving operatives who operate with impunity outside of the law.”
SC
Whoops! Second attempt.
SC
P.S. Guess Pearl Jam does not like WW. Funny because I do not like Pearl Jam, but the song seemed to fit the quotation.
Wow, those free loving hippies in Pearl Jam hate “free love” and open dialogue. Not really the band of the people that they sell themselves as.
Wonder what happens when we try international:
If this fails RW, please delete all three.
Thanks.
Best,
SC
SC for the GOAL!
Okay, let’s go mainstream for a moment (Wikipedia):
“Sale to CSC, IPO, and purchase by Cerberus Capital (2003-2020)
In March 2003 DynCorp and its subsidiaries were acquired by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) for approximately $914 million. Less than two years later, CSC announced the sale of three DynCorp units (DynCorp International, DynMarine and certain DynCorp Technical Services contracts) to Veritas Capital Fund, LP for $850 million.[30] After the sale, CSC retained the rights to the name “DynCorp” and the new company became DynCorp International.
In 2006 DynCorp International went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DCP.
On April 12, 2010, DynCorp International announced a conditional deal to be acquired by private equity investment firm Cerberus Capital Management for $17.55 per share ($1 billion). The deal was agreed on 7 July 2010.[34]
In December 2011 the company hired Michael Thibault, former co-chairman and commissioner of the Commission on Wartime Contracting in Iraq and Afghanistan (CWC), as vice president of government finance and compliance. Thibault worked for many years at the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA), serving as Deputy Director from 1994 to 2005. In 2011 Dyncorp set a company record with 12,300 new hires, bringing the total number of employees to 27,000.
Acquisition by Amentum (2020-Present)
On November 23, 2020, Amentum, a contractor supporting U.S. federal and allied governments, announced that it has closed the acquisition of DynCorp International, a provider of sophisticated aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational solutions in over 30 countries worldwide. The combination has also created one of the largest providers of mission critical support services to government customers, with 34,000 team members in 105 countries around the world.”
IT NEVER DIES!!!!!
The company simply moves on. See the “COMPANY” began in Venice, Italy under a strict mandate (Charter) to do a job. benefit the shareholders through proceeds form the job and then go away. The Dutch took the concept somewhat global, but kept to the original idea. Then the British came along. They built never ending companies with a global “footprint”. Following this was the Anglo-American empire with the American 14th Amendment that provided a company (or fictions entity) with the exact same legal rights as a natural born human. That is where the fun begins…in fact I often wonder if the whole United States “Civil War” was fought for this end. It is a very odd repercussion.
Now for a movie:
Best,
SC
