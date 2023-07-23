Gilgo killings unsolved for 13 years because ‘bad dudes botched the case’

NY Post | July 21, 2023

If only people had paid more attention to Long Island-based crime writer Robert Banfelder.

The 80-year-old author could have told anyone who listened years ago that the Suffolk County DA and the cops in charge of the Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation were bungling the case.

“They failed, they failed miserably,” Banfelder told The Post Thursday, referring to some of the Suffolk County law enforcement officials that were part of the lengthy so-called Gilgo 4 probe. “They thwarted everyone who was trying to help the investigation, especially the FBI. These are bad dudes who botched the case.”

(***)