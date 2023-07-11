(Babylon Bee) California Bans Spanish Over Nouns Having Only Two Gender Options

Babylon Bee | July 8, 2023

The state of California has officially outlawed speaking Spanish over the language’s bigoted use of exclusively masculine or feminine nouns.

“The entire Spanish language is literally transphobic hate speech,” explained Governor Gavin Newsom. “Hate has no home here.”

According to sources, Governor Newsom discovered the Spanish language’s use of gendered terminology when attempting to learn how to accuse his housekeeper of stealing his Airpods. “I was absolutely sickened to discover that the entire language is built around words being gendered as either male or female,” said Mr. Newsom. “Not only did Juanita steal my Airpods, she insisted on speaking this intolerant language in my home! Adiós, Anita! Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to find a new Latinx housekeeper who will never speak Spanish in my presence.”

