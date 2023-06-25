Israeli AI is turning Palestine into a dystopian reality

New Arab | June 22, 2023

Artificial intelligence has become the latest frontier of Israel’s security apparatus, taking the occupation virtual. New draconian technologies will intensify the oppression and apartheid that Palestinians face, writes Emad Moussa.

In his short story, Songs of the Birds, Palestinian author Saleem Haddad tells us the story of Aya, a Palestinian girl from the future who lives in the shadow of her deceased brother, Ziyad, who committed suicide the year prior.

Aya sees Ziyad in her dreams every day and tells him that Palestine was liberated and justice was fulfilled. But, as the story escalates towards a terrifying revelation, Ziyad tells Aya that her perception of a liberated Palestine is nothing but a computer-generated simulation and that her memories are Israel-designed algorithms.

Haddad visualises a future where Israel uses artificial intelligence (AI) to extend its control of Palestinians beyond the physical reality, well into their subconsciousness. What is most disturbing about the story is not its radical dystopianism, but how close it is to today’s reality.

(***)