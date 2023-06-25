EU set to approve the use of spyware to uncover confidential journalist sources ‘in the name of national security’

Daily Mail | June 22, 2023

The European Union is set to approve new laws that would let governments spy on journalists in the name of national security.

The legislation would expand legal ‘loopholes’ that let governments install spyware on journalist’s phones and computers, including British reporters working in the EU, press freedom campaigners warned.

The draft legislation, that has now been agreed upon by Brussels ambassadors, extends the ‘national security’ exemptions beyond those covered under terrorism and threats to national security.

