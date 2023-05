Daily Mail | May 18, 2023

Riley Gaines has demanded athletes boycott Adidas after the sports giant used two biological men to advertise a women’s swimwear range in their Pride 2023 collection.

Adidas is the target of the latest backlash against ‘woke marketing’ after being accused of ‘erasing women’.

The swimsuit range is part of Adidas’s ‘Pride 2023’ collection – dubbed ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’ – and is for sale for $70 on the website in the women’s section.

