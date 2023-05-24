Brazil declares animal health emergency over bird flu

Insider Paper | May 23, 2023

Brazil, the world’s largest chicken exporter, has declared a nationwide “animal health emergency” after confirming eight cases of avian flu in wild birds, authorities said.

The 180-day measure was announced Monday night by the agriculture ministry. It said in a statement it aimed to “prevent (the virus) from spreading to domesticated birds and commercial poultry operations, as well as protect animals and human health.”

The measure comes after authorities confirmed three new bird flu cases Monday, bringing the total to eight since the disease was first detected in the country two weeks ago.

All the cases have been in wild birds.

One was reported in the state of Rio de Janeiro, and seven in neighboring Espirito Santo, both in Brazil’s southeast.

