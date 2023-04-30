(Makow) “Young Presidents Organization” (YPO)- Satanic Control Via Masonic Secret Societies

Henry Makow | April 27, 2023

Wondering how the WEF could pull off the galling betrayal of public trust represented by COVID hoax and toxins? The rich are organized in satanic secret societies.

The YPO, a secretive worldwide group of business presidents, is an example. Ostensibly dedicated to networking, I have been told they are required to engage in compromising behavior and reveal personal information so they can be blackmailed.