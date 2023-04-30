(Makow) “Young Presidents Organization” (YPO)- Satanic Control Via Masonic Secret Societies

Henry Makow | April 27, 2023
Wondering how the WEF could pull off the galling betrayal of public trust represented by COVID hoax and toxins? The rich are organized in satanic secret societies.
The YPO, a secretive worldwide group of business presidents, is an example. Ostensibly dedicated to networking, I have been told they are required to engage in compromising behavior and reveal personal information so they can be blackmailed.
In-bread devils is one thing but they are being aided and abetted by greedy people like you and me who care nothing for present or future generations but only in lining up their pockets.
Remember the 2 reasons why God flooded the earth? There remains a line of Nephilim and every imagination of the thoughts of their heart is only evil continually. The technology has sufficiently caught up to execute their plans to kill and enslave the rest of mankind.