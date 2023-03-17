‘Son of Sam’ Berkowitz Was Not a Lone-Wolf Killer (Update)

Update: In lieu of the new Netflix documentary “Sons of Sam,” we are rerunning and updating our post on the subject. We would highly recommend viewing the documentary. It focuses on the travails of a real (versus standard hack) journalist Maury Terry (1946-2015) and the cognitive dissonance and push back he received for his persistent effort in bringing out the truth. The documentary well shows Terry being nitpicked for some of his methods and his personality by Monday morning quarterbacks and phony journos and police.
We present some different aspects of the case, but the documentary adds more color and the timeline as well. The combination will be a big wakeup call to the nature of discordian evil in our world.
We would add that the shootings stopped because Berkowitz accomplice John Wheat Carr cleared out of town, and was murdered shortly thereafter in Minot, North Dakota. The other flying monkey villain Michael Carr was run off the road and killed a short time later.
Ronald Sisman, who was part of a snuff film crew at the murder scenes was well covered by the documentary. He and his girl friend were in turned murdered in their apartment as the cult tied the loose ends together.
Winter Watch provided particulars of the role of depraved pornographer Robert Mapplethorpe as a snuff film collector in this tawdry affair. This was uncovered by Terry in interviews with Jesse Turner, another cult member. The claim is that Mapplethorpe had Sisman killed because he pocketed his money and failed to turn over the “Sons of Sam” snuff films. Sisman’s apartment was ransacked. This Mapplethorpe connection was not covered in the documentary. Read “Robert Mapplethorpe: Promoting Cultural Degeneracy, Weaponizing Modern Art.”
The documentary provided good background on the extreme discordian Process Church of the Final Judgment, which I would advise Winter Watchers to take special note of.
Also from Ultimate Evil page 332: The Encyclopedia of Witchcraft and
Demonology.
“In New York, the covens have become largely warped and perverted. A twisted sexual element has crept in more and more until today they are sado-masochistic, often homosexual, and are using the occult as an excuse. Criminologists studying these matters suggest that when such people tire of their “staged” activities, they are liable to turn to ritual, motiveless killing. The alarming fact is that many such murders
occur in the United States today.”
The documentary also clarifies the discordian and horrific murder of Arlis Perry in a Palo Alto, Calif., church in 1974. Berkowitz provided some hints on this, and Terry suspected Stephen Crawford, a former Stanford police officer, in the killing. Sure enough, Crawford was fingered through DNA profiling in 2018 and committed suicide when police arrived at his doorsteps. Among items found in his residence was a copy of Terry’s “The Ultimate Evil.”
In 1993 and 1997 interviews conducted by Maury Terry with “Son of Sam” serial killer David Berkowitz, the truth was finally revealed about the 1977 murder spree. Berkowitz confessed that he committed his crimes with a “handful” of chaos discordian satanists. The group’s belief system centered around the same kind of ultra-rebellionism seen in Israel Keyes.
Read “Vicious Serial Killer Israel Keyes and the Insane Clown Posse“
Read “A Critique of Discordianism: A Mixed Bag, But Things to be Learned”
The group killed six people and wounded seven with a 44-caliber revolver. Berkowitz claims he left a letter in his apartment warning that he was part of a satanic cult that sought to terrorize New York by committing 100 murders. He says police never revealed the letter.
In latter interviews, he specifically mentions the Process Church of the Final Judgment. Researchers such as Terry, who wrote the book “Ultimate Evil,” suspect the Process Church’s involvement in other extreme discordian events such as the Atlanta Child Murders.
Police who searched Berkowitz’s apartment found it in shambles, with “occult” graffiti on the walls and a notebook wherein Berkowitz described many of his arson attacks throughout the city. According to notes that police recovered after his arrest, he claimed to have set over 1,400 fires around New York City as an adult. The documentary didn’t mention this.
A letter received prior to Berkowitz’s arrest told of being “commanded” to “go out and kill” by someone called “Father Sam.” After his arrest, he concocted a decoy, saying that his neighbor Sam Carr’s black Labrador, Harvey, told him to go on the rampage. In more recent interviews, Berkowitz said he had worshiped and received instructions from Samhain, the Druid devil, not Sam the dog.
However, there is a sick twist even here, as Berkowitz neighbor Sam Carr had two sons, Michael and John Carr, who Berkowitz fingered as co-culprits in the “Son of Sam” spree. Berkowitz also claimed that Sam Carr was “the high official of the Devil’s Legion.” The role of the senior Carr was not mentioned in the documentary.
Prison sources who knew Berkowitz told Terry that he had been introduced to the cult by John Carr’s brother, Michael, in the ’70s. According to Terry:
“Michael Carr ended up inviting Berkowitz to attend what he called ‘a floating coven party’. And Berkowitz came in and attended the party and symbolically, not literally, but symbolically, the .44 was put into his hand that night. That’s how he got into the cult scene.”
Ex-Lieutenant Terry Gardner of the Ward County, North Dakota, Sheriff’s Department, in the jurisdiction where Carr was killed, said he was aware of Carr:
John Carr, many, many months before Berkowitz was ever arrested, had talked about his friend Berky to his friends out in Minot, North Dakota. John Carr was a friend of, a confidant of, and an associate of David Berkowitz.”
The following eyewitness police sketches resemble Micheal and John Carr, not Berkowitz. Berkowitz fingered John Carr for two shootings, Michael Carr for one, himself for two, and a woman for one or two more. He said he was “around doing look out” for all the shootings, but not in immediate proximity for many. The fourth perp, the woman was not mentioned in the documentary.
In the second video below, which shows a 1993 “Inside Edition” interview with Berkowitz, he states that the taunting letters were definitely a group effort. The Carr brothers invented the term “Son of Sam.” This letter was likely written by Carr.
Dear Captain Joseph Borelli:
I am deeply hurt by your calling me a weman-hater. I am not. But I am a monster. I am the ‘son of Sam’. I am a little brat. When father Sam gets drunk he gets mean. He beats our family. Sometimes he ties me up to the back of the house. Other times he locks me in the garage. Sam loves to drink blood…Sam loves to drink blood. “Go out and kill” commands father Sam. Behind our house some rest. Mostly young—raped and slaughtered—their blood drained—just bones now. Papa Sam keeps me locked in the attic, too. Yours in murder, Mr. Monster.
One of the taunting letters identifies John Wheaties, which is John Carr’s nickname.
The following letter was obtained by Terry four years after the arrest. It was found in Berkowitz’s apartment and wasn’t made public.
This is a warning to all police agencies in the
tri-state area: For your information, a satanic
cult (devil worshipers and practitioners of
witchcraft) that has been established for
quite some time has been instructed by
their high command (Satan) to begin to systematically kill and slaughter young girls or
people of good health and clean blood.
They plan to kill at least 100 young wemon
and men, but mostly wemon, as part of a
satanic ritual which involves the shedding
of the victims’ innocent blood …
Warning: the streets shall be run with blood.
I, David Berkowitz, have been chosen,
chosen since birth, to be one of the executioners for the cult.
He who hath eyes, let him see the dead
victims.
He who hath ears, let him listen to what I say.
Suggesting how deep this goes and affirming our suspicions about police involvement in other discordian-like crimes, on Aug. 9, 1977, NYPD detective James Justis telephoned Yonkers police to ask them to schedule an interview with Berkowitz. The Yonkers police dispatcher who first took Justis’ call was Wheat Carr, the daughter of Sam Carr and sister of Berkowitz’s alleged cult confederates, John and Michael Carr. She was married to a police officer.
In the second video at minute 00:10:14, Terry asks Berkowitz if a Yonkers police officer was involved in the murders, and he answered in the affirmative. In fact separately Berkowitz said three Yonkers police were in the cult. In another letter Berkowitz claimed he was chosen from birth for his activities. The accusation against the Yonkers police was not covered in the documentary nor was Berkowitz’s claim that the cult had several thousand members. How many have infiltrated into high places by now? It was mentioned in Terry’s book:
Fall Guy: After police zeroed in on Berkowitz as a suspect, incredibly they spotted the following items inside his parked car on the street outside his Pine Street apartment in Yonkers: a Commando Mark III rifle in the backseat, a duffel bag filled with ammunition, maps of the crime scenes and a letter to Sgt. Dowd of the Omega task force that threatened more murders. Really? How convenient. He was arrested when he emerged from his apartment building.
A handheld police scanner would be found in his apartment.
Terry’s book (page 228) revealed that Berkowitz, sources close to him say, knew that the police were coming to Yonkers that day. He’d been
tipped off.
Terry suggests they were members of a satanic cult and were responsible for every one of the “Son of Sam” shootings. According to Maury:
“David Berkowitz was selected to be the fall guy on the Son of Sam killings. He was not a willing fall guy, he wanted it to be another way. But Berkowitz knew that he had been involved in all of the shootings. He has pulled the trigger definitely two times, responsible for three murders. He’s not an innocent man and was on the scene of all the others, as a lookout, a wheel man, whatever.”
Within two years of Berkowitz’s arrest, Sam Carr’s two sons died. John Carr was likely murdered in North Dakota, and “666” was allegedly scrawled in his own blood on his hand. He died of a rifle shot to the face that was deemed suicide. Carr had told friends and his therapist that he was hiding out in North Dakota to avoid Son of Sam questioning.
Berkowitz told Terry the cult likely killed John Carr, a user of illicit drugs and diagnosed schizophrenic, because of his bizarre behavior and the fact he was untrustworthy.
In 1979, 27-year-old Michael Carr died in drunk driving accident on Manhattan’s West Side Highway. Even more odd is that there’s documentation that he had a clinical aversion to alcohol and did not drink.
According to NYPD officer Richard Johnson, who was involved in the original “Son of Sam” task force:
Why are there three [suspect] cars, five different [suspect] descriptions, different heights, different shapes, different sizes of the perpetrator? Somebody else was there.
Shooting eyewitness survivor Carl Denaro theorizes, “From 1993 on, I’ve been investigating and talking to law enforcement, anyone I could really to help me shed light on what happened. I was 100 percent, as I still am to this day, 100 percent sure other people were involved, and David Berkowitz didn’t shoot me.” The documentary adds that Denaro joined Terry as an important investigator.
Berkowitz himself seems to support the theory. In a letter to the New York Post dated Sept. 19, 1977, Berkowitz warned, “There are other Sons out there, God help the world.” He alleges the cult had roughly two dozen core members in New York, the “22 disciples of hell” mentioned in the Breslin letter. He said there were several thousand elsewhere.
The 1993 ‘Inside Edition’ Interview
Berkowitz made a false confession to take the fall. He had been warned by the group that if he talked, there would be reprisals against him and his family. After one year in prison, his throat was slashed. He never revealed the assailant but suggested that the act was directed by the cult to which he once belonged.
On camera, a nodding, penitent Berkowitz explains, “The killings were another sacrifice to our gods, bunch of scumbags that they were.”
Later, he says, “We made a pact, maybe with the devil, but also with each other … We were going to go all the way with this thing. We’re soldiers of Satan now. I was just too far in, too loyal, too much playing the role of the soldier and trying to please these people.”
He is asked in the interview, case by case, if he was the trigger man.
“I did not pull the trigger on every single one of them,” David said. He didn’t pull the trigger on Stacy Moskowitz, he told Terry. He killed two people, though he was always at the scene.
He confirms other accounts of dark, ritual, low-life gatherings in Untermyer Park.
At minute 00:16:35, he explains the discordian plan with a goal of terror, chaos and sacrifices to dark Gods.
At minute 00:33:30, he offers his view about the weakness of “normal people” — specifically, in their ostrich-like disbelief in the forces of evil.
The documentary showed a letter to Terry from Berkowitz in which he predicted people would dismiss Terry no matter how good the evidence.
Berkowitz himself astutely observed that society’s reluctance to face up to the fact that cults are slaughtering animals— and humans— is one of the movement’s greatest strengths, a primary reason killer
satanic groups are able to flourish. If you don’t want to deal with something, pretend it isn’t there, he said.- from page 320 of Ultimate Evil
In the first video below, Tommy Zaino, at minute 00:03:15, says he was an eyewitness to the killing of Stacy Moskowitz:
“I was looking in the mirror of the car and I noticed somebody standing in the park. What I saw was that he had long hair and it’s hard to really see the face, but he was thin. He looked like he was in pretty good shape. He walked up to the car as if he was going to get in the car, and then he went into a stance and he shot. And that was it. He turned around and ran. I can’t picture Berkowitz running like that. That’s the thing that confused me after they caught him. In a week, he can’t get that fat. And that’s all I can say. He didn’t look like the type of guy to run and do that.”
Later, at minute 00:49:00, Berkowitz confirms that Moskowitz’s shooter drove a yellow VW bug, not his car.
At 00:48:50, Berkowitz says someone came in from California for one of the crimes.
Read “Robert Mapplethorpe: Promoting Cultural Degeneracy, Weaponizing Modern Art“
Dedicated Born-Again Christian Offering Clues About the Dark Side
Berkowitz became a born-again Christian in 1997 and now goes by the name “Son of Hope.” He has become a “minister behind bars” who’s “involved in spiritual warfare.” For him, the Bible is a detailed, precise, almost journalistic account of the struggle between fierce combatants, God and the Devil.
Regarding Spike Lee’s 1999 movie “Summer of Sam,” which spotlighted Berkowitz’s past, he said, “I feel that the movie is purposely being designed to damage my Christian testimony.”
He said:
There is no doubt in my mind that a demon has been living in me since birth. As a child, I was fascinated with suicide. I thought about throwing myself in front of cars. I was out of control.
I was obsessed with “Rosemary’s Baby.” I felt like it was speaking directly to me. I stayed in my closet. I ran from the light into darkness, as the Bible says. If people don’t have a clue about spiritual things, they’ll say, ‘Well, this guy is nuts.’
The Devil can manifest psychologically. The demons are real. I saw them, felt their presence, and I heard them. You get into a state that is so far gone, your own personality is dissolved,” he’d once earnestly explained, “and you take on these demonic entities … It was like another person was in me … doing a lot of directing. I struggled, but things became overwhelming. I lost my sense of myself. I was taken over by something else, another personality.
Ever since I was a small child, my life seemed to be filled with torment. I would often have seizures in which I would roll on the floor. Sometimes furniture would get knocked over. When these attacks came, it felt as if something was entering me.
During this period of my life, I was also plagued with bouts of severe depression. When this feeling came over me, I would hide under my bed for hours. I would also lock myself in a closet and sit in total darkness from morning until afternoon. I had a craving for the darkness, and I felt an urge to flee away from people.
I just — at this time, I had made a pact with the Devil. I had allowed this satanic thing to control me, and I felt these paranormal powers.
To this day, Terry’s book Ultimate Evil remains one of the most interesting and riveting I’ve ever read — admittedly I may have been slightly influenced by the way the ‘Son of Sam’ attacks had gripped the nation in the recent past, coming as they did not so long after the Zodiac killings in northern CA (where I lived at the time).
Lived in the area at the time (was very young), and it was truly a scary period. You had these events tied to Mr . Berkowitz / company, the blackout, and the bankruptcy of NYC all around this same period.
One book that caught me (although not specifically about Mr. Berkowitz), was Weird Sciences Inside Laural Canyon, by Messrs. McGowan and Bryant. The basic premise is to identify the “government hand” in “counter culture” on the west coast; however, these authors also indicate a few of the programs that Mr. Berkowitz, et. al., may have been tied to as well.
As for this thread, I am appreciative as there is much here that I did not know. The very last bit is also odd to me. Mr. Lee’s movie has so little of Mr. Berkowitz in it as to be something else than the title would imply. Although I do not doubt how Mr. Berkowitz feels about the film, he is really a minor bit of a picture that is more about class and questioning societal normalcy in the manner that Mr. Lee seems to always prefer depicting. The title is a cover for a mess of a movie, and the actual events surrounding Mr. Berkowitz are a footnote in character motivations.
Staged event, Didn’t happen. Berkowitz was hired to play the part. Never spent any time in prison, go ahead try to visit without an appointment, he isn’t there. The CIA had its own version of COINTELPRO, called CHAOS. Again, this is not a conspiracy theory, it is now admitted by the CIA. It is known that CHAOS was started by Johnson in 1967 and then expanded by Nixon in 1969. All mainstream media promoted serial killers are from this department.
The victims were made up, or already passed away.
“go ahead try to visit without an appointment, he isn’t there.”
Did you actually take this action? What did the corrections officers say when they could not find him? We would be very interested to know.
Many thanks for your experience.
Best,
SC
Free PDF ” The Ultimate Evil”
https://archive.org/details/TheUltimateEvil_201905
Many thanks; very helpful.
SC
55,000,000 SNUFF OPERATIONS FROM 1973 to 2021
THE MOST DANGEROUS WEAPON IN AMERICA?
THE SOPHER CLAMP!
Dr. Martin Haskell giving a presentation at the 16th Annual Meeting of the National Abortion Federation Conference in 1992 in San Diego. It was a gathering of abortionists — men and women who make their living by killing babies. Haskell was describing to his audience how to do a partial-birth abortion. Listen to his words about how this procedure takes place:
“The surgeon then introduces large grasping forceps … through the vaginal and cervical canal … He moves the tip of the instrument carefully towards the fetal lower extremities — and pulls the extremity into the vagina …The surgeon then uses his fingers to deliver the opposite lower extremity, then the torso, the shoulders, and the upper extremities. The skull lodges in the internal os. The fetus is oriented … spine up … The surgeon then takes a pair of blunt curved Metzenbaum scissors in the right hand. … the surgeon then forces the scissors into the base of the skull–spreads the scissors to enlarge the opening. The surgeon–surgeon then introduces a suction catheter into this hole and evacuates the skull contents.”
Haskell, having described these brutal details, shows his audience a video of himself doing one of these procedures. And at the end of the video, after the sound of the suction machine taking the brains out of the baby’s head, the audience applauds.
WHAT IS A D&E ABORTION?
The D&E method, used on unborn children 14 weeks or older, involves using a long steel tool to grasp and tear off, by brute force, the arms and legs of the developing human—after which the skull is crushed.
Dr. Anthony Levatino, an obstetrician-gynecologist who has performed many D&E abortions, describes the procedure:
“Picture yourself reaching in with the Sopher clamp and grasping anything you can…Once you have grasped something inside, squeeze on the clamp to set the jaws and pull hard – really hard. You feel something let go and out pops a fully formed leg about six inches long. Reach in again and grasp whatever you can. Set the jaw and pull really hard once again and out pops an arm about the same length. Reach in again and again with that clamp and tear out the spine, intestines, heart and lungs.”
“DR. MENGELE’S STILL DRUMMING”
See that baby in the corner?
Her life might not be so good!
I can tell she’ll be a problem….
That much, ma’am, is understood!
She’s not really quite a “person”;.
Yes, we’re sure she’s unaware.
Her life may not be worth living….
Let’s “abort” and show we care.
She’s just not what we’d call “human”…
She’s not really at that stage.
“Cute” enough, but just not “with it”…
Unaware and disengaged.
She has no real moral standing….
Not just yet, and that’s the glitch!
She’s no diff’rent from a tomcat,
Or some tiny mongrel!@#$%.
We’ll decide for you what’s “human”…
When a “what” becomes a “who”!
On these shifting sands of reason,
Moral Law we may undo.
These things change, ma’am. Please don’t worry!
We know best about these things;.
We’ve been schooled in Bio-Ethics,
Singing songs that Singer sings!
That’s the song of Peter Singer….
(Margaret Sanger sang it, too).
If that melody’s familiar,
Maybe you should ask the Jew.
That’s the downbeat of Eugenics,
Euthanasia’s Rhythm Band.
Dr. Mengele’s still drumming.
Out there on that shifting sand.
Hey Mr. Power! Check this article out if you get a chance!
https://russia-insider.com/en/theyre-even-admitting-slander-dr-mengele-was-pack-lies-last-days-holocaust-myth/ri28228
Ed,
First, how have you been? Hopefully all is well on your end. I tried to respond to you in the “moon / cheese” comment, but I think we were probably too far off the topic at that point (just a guess) and edits were made.
Second, now I have read similar thoughts on Mengele as what you and eah are indicating; however, I wanted to compliment you on this link. Never have I come across a complete perspective, regarding the doctor, in such a logical and well laid out manner.
Many thanks; I do believe it is worth a glance by anyone coming through here.
Lastly (conserving space on the thread today):
“I don’t care what anyone says, Berkowitz has come a long way since he was involved in the madness of these events.”
I would concur and say that the only way to find healing and redemption is a complete 180 degree turn, which I believe Mr. Berkowitz has done during his incarceration. Good point.
Please be well.
Best,
SC
Mr. Power,
On this part, I am not sue whether to thank you or simply regurgitate on your shoe. Is it providing the truth or selling out on a lack of discretion for a particular shock value (after all you could have simply provided a link):
“Picture yourself reaching in with the Sopher clamp and grasping anything you can…Once you have grasped something inside, squeeze on the clamp to set the jaws and pull hard – really hard. You feel something let go and out pops a fully formed leg about six inches long. Reach in again and grasp whatever you can. Set the jaw and pull really hard once again and out pops an arm about the same length. Reach in again and again with that clamp and tear out the spine, intestines, heart and lungs.”
Are you a solution in truth or do you add to the depravity in your actions?
Moving on…
Okay, I get the first part of your post, but then I am lost. Did you author this bit:
“DR. MENGELE’S STILL DRUMMING”
See that baby in the corner?
Her life might not be so good!
I can tell she’ll be a problem….
That much, ma’am, is understood!
She’s not really quite a “person”;.
Yes, we’re sure she’s unaware.
Her life may not be worth living….
Let’s “abort” and show we care.
She’s just not what we’d call “human”…
She’s not really at that stage.
“Cute” enough, but just not “with it”…
Unaware and disengaged.
She has no real moral standing….
Not just yet, and that’s the glitch!
She’s no diff’rent from a tomcat,
Or some tiny mongrel!@#$%.
We’ll decide for you what’s “human”…
When a “what” becomes a “who”!
On these shifting sands of reason,
Moral Law we may undo.
These things change, ma’am. Please don’t worry!
We know best about these things;.
We’ve been schooled in Bio-Ethics,
Singing songs that Singer sings!
That’s the song of Peter Singer….
(Margaret Sanger sang it, too).
If that melody’s familiar,
Maybe you should ask the Jew.
That’s the downbeat of Eugenics,
Euthanasia’s Rhythm Band.
Dr. Mengele’s still drumming.
Out there on that shifting sand.”
If not, could you please provide us with a source? I am attempting to put it into context with the first part of your post.
Many thanks.
SC
Sorry, my tablet hates the “r” key.
“…I am not sue…” should be “…I am not sure…”
Mea culpa.
Just to emphasize what’s already in another comment: there is no forensic or documentary evidence that Mengele committed any of his alleged medical crimes/experiments — there is only the same sort of dubious ‘eyewitness’ testimony that permeates and underpins the rest of the ‘Holocaust’ narrative — this is why Spielberg financed the recording of ‘eyewitness’ testimonials at USC: because once these people die, there is that much less concrete ‘evidence’ to support the story — when the Supreme Court in Israel overturned the conviction of John Denjanjuk, freeing him, it showed how worthless this ‘eyewitness’ testimony is.
Also consider
• The Truth About Dr. Joseph Mengele: Sportsmanlike (A Documentary)
• https://www.bitchute.com/video/NFLhsMCVnDiR/
• The Making of a Monster: How Jews created the Mengele Legend (Jan27 site)
• https://jan27.org/the-making-of-a-monster-how-jews-created-the-mengele-legend/
• Josef Mengele – the Creation of a Myth by Germar Rudolf (CODOH)
• https://codoh.com/library/document/4609/
Julius Skoolafish,
Good job! I see you understand as well! Isn’t it amazing just how entrenched certain ‘facts’ have become since 1945.
I don’t care what anyone says, Berkowitz has come a long way since he was involved in the madness of these events. When you listen to him on his interviews the last decade or so, he is a man who dispatches the communique that he was more like an accomplice to the events involved. Nietzsche’s idea of the separation between a man and his deeds! Something assails us from within! But in the case of Berkowitz, there were also ‘outside forces!’
Literature, art, music, etc. are filled with Janus-like stories!…The Wolfman! Superman! Dr. Jeckle and Mr. Hyde! The Incredible Hulk! Macbeth! All of these and many more lose themselves in order to find themselves once again! Enormous contrast of forces! An alter-ego!
Memory Hold had some great material on the content of this article. Youtube just took his channel down last week, but he had one part on D-Live! He can do some great deep-dives!
Start video at at about 20-25 mins! He rants for the first bit!
‘Son’s of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness’
https://dlive.tv/p/memoryhold+54ensijGR
Sure Ed < Berkowitz has come a long way > may in actuality be true, mentally and
emotionally that is what you mean. I suppose he’s had little choice, being alive, and
confined with his thoughts, as well as physically confined, and his sustenance not
an issue as it would be for most. A sure recipe for reflection. The examined life.
But it’s worth bearing in mind that none of us here, I can only assume, including
myself of course, shot and killed an innocent person in such a cold hearted way
out of some stupid youthful boredom and thrill seeking behavior influenced by
the pathetic peer pressure approval seeking obviously at work. Were any of
those involved influenced or possessed by the devil ? They’d have us believe
so anyway. How are we to know and what’s the alternative anyway ? Perhaps
they are just your garden variety banal, low bred amoral scumbag given to
doing stupid and occasional dangerous things. Plenty of those around. But
still the vast majority of them aren’t murderers, now are they ? No – these
are “The devil made me do it” types. Does the devil exist and has he had
influence on the criminality of some ? I don’t know. Maybe. Who’s to say.
But he’s left ME alone – as well as the rest of us – I’m pretty sure of that.
Kinda like the terrible Covid-19 corona virus, picking and choosing his
victims. There was never a time in my life where I was capable of …
rape, robbery, burglary. car theft, purse snatching, animal cruelty …
You get the point. Oh yeah, I almost forgot to mention, shooting a
total stranger in the head through a car window after waiting and
stalking because THAT’S WHAT I SET OUT TO DO. Nope, sorry,
the devil passed me over on that one too. Speaking of passover,
Berkowitz was jewish y’know. Just sayin’ … 🙂 Nation wreckers,
culture destroyers, mankind’s eternal enemy, well poisoners,
ritual child murderers, dot dot dot. i mean what other ‘group’
has that said about them ? Huh ? Mankind’s eternal enemy.
Just think about THAT ONE for a moment. How, why, and
what would you have to do – CONSISTENTLY, to earn that ?
Surely that’s worth pondering. Perhaps, from the get-go as
they say, there’s something wrong with you. In the head that
is. A verified and valid position of criminologists for quite some
time, before it was recently replaced by “racism”, was that many
criminals are born that way. That with few exceptions, a poor
upbringing or poor nutrition WILL NOT produce a sociopathic
career, repeat offender or hardened criminal. Most of that
small group being due to some brain dysfunction was pretty
well accepted and many consider established. Likewise a
well accepted, if not well known reality is that mixed race
people are not as healthy or robust overall. Ranchers and
farmers know this from experience with bloodlines of their
animals. In people, it’s mental and emotional health as well,
and yes, this has also been studied. The jews are a mixed
race people, long known to be Turkic / Mongols with other
admixture including negroid, Slavic, etc. Many are literally
‘all over the place’, and today some of the bloodlines have
mixed with Aryan as well – unfortunately. So what’s the point
you may say. Food for thought my friends. Food for thought.
Who – as in what ‘group’ (and their alleged religion) is most
associated with this mentally ill Satanic non-sense ?!
One guess allowed.
“A month later he was found shot to death in a dry riverbed 65 miles north of Los Angeles.” That was Roy Radin. Aren’t most of the Smiley Face murders found in waterways? Another odd thing about Radin’s death was that the last person to have physically seen him was Demond Wilson, from Sanford and Son. Wilson theoretically left acting and Hollywood to practice his Christian faith,
Wanna hear a zinger? The “christian outreach” minister named Lee from California who was in contact with Berkowitz directly before he pleaded guilty was a black woman from California who was a member of the peoples temple with Jim Jones lol. 100% true.