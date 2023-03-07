SNAP Emergency Benefits End For Millions, Slashing Some Monthly Benefits From $250 To Just $30

Forbes | Feb. 28, 2023

Millions of people in 35 states, districts and territories around the U.S. are losing their emergency food relief from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The March 1 end of pandemic emergency allotments (EAs) is leading to a reduction of at least $95 per month in SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps.

Many households face reductions of $250 or more, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Although the additional help ended a while ago in many states, dozens of others–along with the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands–were still issuing extra SNAP benefits as of February.

The cutbacks come as stubborn inflation keeps grocery prices up. According to the latest report from the Department of Agriculture, food prices were up by 10% year over year in January.

Combined with persistently high food and housing prices, reduced SNAP benefits could undo recent anti-poverty gains. A study by the Urban Institute found that the Covid-19 emergency benefits lowered poverty by almost 10% in late 2021. Some 4.2 million people whose incomes would have otherwise fallen below the poverty line were able to stay above it.

