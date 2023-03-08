Jim Jordan Slaps Former White House ‘Disinformation Czar’ With Subpoena After Requests Ignored

Zero Hedge | March 7, 2023

The former head of the Biden administration’s short-lived Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, was slapped with a subpoenaby the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Jankowicz, a huge fan of disinformation peddler Christopher Steele who cast doubt on the Hunter Biden laptop story, resigned from her position last May after the DHS ‘paused’ the disinfo organization. She previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, and advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship. She also oversaw the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute.

Jankowicz also makes creepy Disney-themed songs in a fake British accent, leading to the nickname “Scary Poppins.”