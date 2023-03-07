Is The Greater Idaho Movement A Model For National Divorce From The Political Left?

Zero Hedge | March 7, 2023

They said it was an absurd waste of time, but now, the progressive coastal regions of Oregon and Democrats in Idaho are getting a little worried about the “Greater Idaho Movement,” with at least 11 eastern Oregon counties officially voting to leave the state and join their more conservative neighbors in Idaho. Democrats were saying that the move was impossible, but with momentum growing they are now suggesting that the break-up is “bad for the country.”

Why is it bad for the country if a handful of conservative counties decide to freely walk away from the state of Oregon and join with Idaho? Leftists do not explain the assertion, but one can deduce from their behavior a number of probable conclusions.

Common arguments Democrats in Oregon and Idaho make against the move are usually an attempt to dissuade Idaho citizens from wanting to pursue secession measures. The core claim is that the state of Idaho would have to subsidize the new counties, with Dems suggesting that rural areas are a drain on high revenue centers like Portland.

(***)