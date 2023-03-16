György Lukács: Practitioner of Red Vanguard Anarcho Tyranny

György Lukács (1885-1971) was one of the founders of western Marxism (aka cultural Marxism). He was born in Budapest, the son of wealthy Jewish investment banker Baron József Löwinger.

He was also the philosopher of Leninism. He ideologically developed and organized Lenin’s pragmatic revolutionary practices into the formal philosophy of vanguardism for the Red Terror revolution. Vanguardism is short hand for trouble-making with the goal of divide and conquer and instilling fear in the population. We discussed it’s implementation in the US in our post California Anarcho Tyrants Prepare to Release 78,000 Hardened Felons into Unsuspecting Communities.

A prime example is the thought-commissar activities in the increasingly regressed country of Sweden, which we addressed in our post “In Soviet Sweden, a Social Media Snitch is a National Hero.”

Vanguardism is a strategy whereby the most “class conscious and politically advanced” sections of the proletariat, or working class, form organizations in order to draw larger sections of the working class toward revolutionary politics that develop political power against “class enemies.” The notion was “to educate” the proletariat in Marxism in order to cleanse them of their “false individual consciousness.”

Effectively, Lukács believed that to install communism, there needed to be a cultural revolution before an economic revolution. After all, the latter would involve encroaching on the turf of his beloved bankster kakistocractic sponsors, wouldn’t it? Can’t have that.

The centerpiece of culture-critique Marxism and vanguardism are pushing scam concepts like “tolerance.” This is further enhanced by the use of the salami strategy (szalámitaktika) of attack, incorporating the double-bind method.

A double bind is an emotionally distressing dilemma in which an individual (or group) receives two or more conflicting messages, and one message negates the other. This creates a situation in which a successful response to one message results in a failed response to the other (and vice versa), so that the person will automatically be wrong regardless of response. The double bind occurs when the person cannot confront the inherent dilemma and, therefore, can neither resolve it nor opt out of the situation. I also like to think of this as a dead end.

Double bind quickly morphs into double think, which is notable due to a lack of cognitive dissonance — thus, the person is completely unaware of any conflict or contradiction.

According to George Orwell’s book “1984,” double-think is:

To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions, which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic, to repudiate morality while laying claim to it.

The salami attack is used, for instance, in preaching rigid “tolerance.” Those who object to some depravity or outrage are labelled or portrayed as fascists and Nazis; or, at the very least, fascist sympathizers. Terms like “polarizing” and “divisive” are tossed around. This is tied into an appeal for “unity” which is effectively knelling to anarcho tyrants.

In contemporary politics, if somebody ventures into the sticky wicket of criticizing Israel or the lobbying of that foreign state, then the abused term “anti-Semite” can be rolled out. By extension, under the salami attack method, if that label sticks you are the moral equivalent of a camp guard throwing gas canisters into the alleged showers. Some how by osmosis this “slippery slope” all begins with disapproval (aka “intolerance”) of some questionable behavior or practice.

Or for those who notice the glitches in the kakistocracy matrix, there’s the “conspiracy theorist” arrow. Thus, on a number of wash-rinse-repeat fronts, the manipulator is able to get the opposition to in-fight and slice off its right wing, followed by its centrists, and then the more courageous left wingers, until only fellow travelers willing to collaborate remain in power.

During the brief Red Terror reign of the Hungarian Soviet Republic, Lukács in an article in the Népszava dated April 15, 1919, wrote that “the possession of the power of the state is also a moment for the destruction of the oppressing classes. A moment, we have to use.”

Lukács then was able to try his nihilist hand at governing as a Commissar for Education and Culture.

He knew that in order to get people to accept communism, the people would need to be culturally aligned with atheism, the irrelevance of the family, the acceptance of diversity, and the tolerance of multiculturalism. In order to achieve this, he would need to undermine the Christian family structure by promoting teenage promiscuity, teenage rebellion and arrested development.

Basically, all Lukács was interested in was leveling to the lowest-common Satanic denominator. In practice during 1919, he immediately set plans in motion to de-Christianize Hungary with a program of “non-judgmental tolerance.” He reasoned that if Christian sexual ethics could be undermined among children, then both the hated patriarchal family and the church would be dealt a crippling blow.

To achieve his objective, Lukács launched a radical sex education program in the schools. Sex lectures were organized and literature handed out that graphically instructed youth in free love (promiscuity) and sexual intercourse, while simultaneously encouraging them to deride and reject Christian moral ethics, monogamy and parental and church authority. All of this was accompanied by a reign of cultural terror perpetrated against parents, priests and dissenters.

After the Hungarian Red Terror was crushed, Lukács returned to intellectual eggheadism with the book “History and Class Consciousness: Studies in Marxist Dialectics.” He was one of the founders of the cultural Marxist Frankfurt school.

Incredibly, after a lifetime of skullduggery, in the end Lukács sort of fessed up to his double-bind creation. The last sentence of this utterance is the only truism he expressed in his entire twisted life. Yes, the next time they just need to try a different version of double-think and tolerance.

“The bureaucracy generated by Stalinism is a tremendous evil. Society is suffocated by it. Everything becomes unreal, nominalistic. People see no design, no strategic aim and do not move,” Lukács wrote, and concluded that we “must learn to connect the great decisions of popular political power with personal needs, those of individuals.”

But György Lukács lives on and in a virulent form. MassResistance.org reports that during a Massachusetts Department of Education conference for 2,000 people, with Kevin Jennings as a keynote speaker, this was said:

“Fisting [forcing one’s entire hand into another person’s rectum or vagina] often gets a bad rap. … [It’s] an experience of letting somebody into your body that you want to be that close and intimate with … [and] to put you into an exploratory mode.”

Other things that were taught were homosexual oral sex techniques, sado-masochism techniques, girls using “dildos” and rubbing their sex organs together for pleasure, and much more.