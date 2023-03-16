György Lukács: Practitioner of Red Vanguard Anarcho Tyranny

György Lukács (1885-1971) was one of the founders of western Marxism (aka cultural Marxism). He was born in Budapest, the son of wealthy Jewish investment banker Baron József Löwinger.
He was also the philosopher of Leninism. He ideologically developed and organized Lenin’s pragmatic revolutionary practices into the formal philosophy of vanguardism for the Red Terror revolution. Vanguardism is short hand for trouble-making with the goal of divide and conquer and instilling fear in the population. We discussed it’s implementation in the US in our post California Anarcho Tyrants Prepare to Release 78,000 Hardened Felons into Unsuspecting Communities.
A prime example is the thought-commissar activities in the increasingly regressed country of Sweden, which we addressed in our post “In Soviet Sweden, a Social Media Snitch is a National Hero.”
Vanguardism is a strategy whereby the most “class conscious and politically advanced” sections of the proletariat, or working class, form organizations in order to draw larger sections of the working class toward revolutionary politics that develop political power against “class enemies.” The notion was “to educate” the proletariat in Marxism in order to cleanse them of their “false individual consciousness.”
Effectively, Lukács believed that to install communism, there needed to be a cultural revolution before an economic revolution. After all, the latter would involve encroaching on the turf of his beloved bankster kakistocractic sponsors, wouldn’t it? Can’t have that.
The centerpiece of culture-critique Marxism and vanguardism are pushing scam concepts like “tolerance.” This is further enhanced by the use of the salami strategy (szalámitaktika) of attack, incorporating the double-bind method.
A double bind is an emotionally distressing dilemma in which an individual (or group) receives two or more conflicting messages, and one message negates the other. This creates a situation in which a successful response to one message results in a failed response to the other (and vice versa), so that the person will automatically be wrong regardless of response. The double bind occurs when the person cannot confront the inherent dilemma and, therefore, can neither resolve it nor opt out of the situation. I also like to think of this as a dead end.
Double bind quickly morphs into double think, which is notable due to a lack of cognitive dissonance — thus, the person is completely unaware of any conflict or contradiction.
According to George Orwell’s book “1984,” double-think is:
To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions, which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic, to repudiate morality while laying claim to it.
Read “Gregory Bateson: The Master of Double-Bind Black Propaganda”
The salami attack is used, for instance, in preaching rigid “tolerance.” Those who object to some depravity or outrage are labelled or portrayed as fascists and Nazis; or, at the very least, fascist sympathizers. Terms like “polarizing” and “divisive” are tossed around. This is tied into an appeal for “unity” which is effectively knelling to anarcho tyrants.
In contemporary politics, if somebody ventures into the sticky wicket of criticizing Israel or the lobbying of that foreign state, then the abused term “anti-Semite” can be rolled out. By extension, under the salami attack method, if that label sticks you are the moral equivalent of a camp guard throwing gas canisters into the alleged showers. Some how by osmosis this “slippery slope” all begins with disapproval (aka “intolerance”) of some questionable behavior or practice.
Or for those who notice the glitches in the kakistocracy matrix, there’s the “conspiracy theorist” arrow. Thus, on a number of wash-rinse-repeat fronts, the manipulator is able to get the opposition to in-fight and slice off its right wing, followed by its centrists, and then the more courageous left wingers, until only fellow travelers willing to collaborate remain in power.
During the brief Red Terror reign of the Hungarian Soviet Republic, Lukács in an article in the Népszava dated April 15, 1919, wrote that “the possession of the power of the state is also a moment for the destruction of the oppressing classes. A moment, we have to use.”
Lukács then was able to try his nihilist hand at governing as a Commissar for Education and Culture.
He knew that in order to get people to accept communism, the people would need to be culturally aligned with atheism, the irrelevance of the family, the acceptance of diversity, and the tolerance of multiculturalism. In order to achieve this, he would need to undermine the Christian family structure by promoting teenage promiscuity, teenage rebellion and arrested development.
Basically, all Lukács was interested in was leveling to the lowest-common Satanic denominator. In practice during 1919, he immediately set plans in motion to de-Christianize Hungary with a program of “non-judgmental tolerance.” He reasoned that if Christian sexual ethics could be undermined among children, then both the hated patriarchal family and the church would be dealt a crippling blow.
To achieve his objective, Lukács launched a radical sex education program in the schools. Sex lectures were organized and literature handed out that graphically instructed youth in free love (promiscuity) and sexual intercourse, while simultaneously encouraging them to deride and reject Christian moral ethics, monogamy and parental and church authority. All of this was accompanied by a reign of cultural terror perpetrated against parents, priests and dissenters.
After the Hungarian Red Terror was crushed, Lukács returned to intellectual eggheadism with the book “History and Class Consciousness: Studies in Marxist Dialectics.” He was one of the founders of the cultural Marxist Frankfurt school.
Incredibly, after a lifetime of skullduggery, in the end Lukács sort of fessed up to his double-bind creation. The last sentence of this utterance is the only truism he expressed in his entire twisted life. Yes, the next time they just need to try a different version of double-think and tolerance.
“The bureaucracy generated by Stalinism is a tremendous evil. Society is suffocated by it. Everything becomes unreal, nominalistic. People see no design, no strategic aim and do not move,” Lukács wrote, and concluded that we “must learn to connect the great decisions of popular political power with personal needs, those of individuals.”
But György Lukács lives on and in a virulent form. MassResistance.org reports that during a Massachusetts Department of Education conference for 2,000 people, with Kevin Jennings as a keynote speaker, this was said:
“Fisting [forcing one’s entire hand into another person’s rectum or vagina] often gets a bad rap. … [It’s] an experience of letting somebody into your body that you want to be that close and intimate with … [and] to put you into an exploratory mode.”
Other things that were taught were homosexual oral sex techniques, sado-masochism techniques, girls using “dildos” and rubbing their sex organs together for pleasure, and much more.
The catholic church is currently going through an extreme double bind set up 500 years ago by the jesuits and their jesuitical constructed papacy. How can an infallible pope teach what was a short time ago known as heresy. Also how can he openly promote sexual deviancy and sexual deviants into clerical high levels. The contradiction has many catholics bouncing off the walls. I suspect the marrano jesuits….the original papal protectors….had a dark plan to begin with…and knew that the day would come when the occult, money loving, renaissance church of Rome and it’s pope, would be fully delivered into jewish hands.
Very interesting – thanks – I had no idea Lukacs was a “sex educator”! …very telling indeed. … ah… this takes me back to the 70s in grad school … “History and Class Consciousness” was just about the coolest book you could be seen with!…
Readers may also be interested in Angelo Codevilla’s work. He has been writing on Lukacs from a perhaps less provocative – but complimentary – perspective tying current Democratic policies and personalities to a broadly Lukacs-ian cultural strategy.
Lukács’ fellow Hungarian Communist Béla Kun (1886-1938) – who worked in Russia for years, till he was shot under Stalin – had written in ‘Marx and the Middle Classes’, in Pravda on 4 May 1918, that, ‘The lower middle-class masses are the most dangerous enemies of the dictatorship of the proletariat.”
This is key behind ‘cultural Marxism’, which is, at its core, a total war on the lower middle class, the petit bourgeois, the normal simple people wanting only a modest safe home for family and children and a minimally decent life.
This war on the middle class, today unites the classic Leninist communists, and the modern oligarchs. They all want to destroy the chance for a comfortable, safe life for the families of the European-heritage peoples, viewing this group above all, as the ultra-source of dangerous dissidents. This fuels the massive ‘anti-white’ themes.
As cultural Marxists know, the good life for common working people, is hard to maintain outside of low-tension ethnic balance, and deeply-rooted somewhat traditional social values which are not undermined by economic and other policies.
Hence the obsession of the cultural Marxists with creating ethnic tension, increasing crime and fear levels, and pushing policies that ruin traditional relationships.
‘Cultural Marxism’ has always been a confusing concept, partly because its focus is so different from the surface of classic Marxism. People get that Marxism is an attempt to seize power by falsely being ‘for the workers’, but they are not clear on cult-Marx social engineering and why it is a big driven thing.
Maybe the key counter-theme, is to say that it’s fundamentally ok to have the ‘petit bourgeois’ life as a universal goal for everyone, and in fact it is realistic … and that the cultural Marxists are the people who want to destroy the chance for any society to be like this.
In many countries in Europe, this was essentially achieved for a time: Zero poverty amongst legal residents, all basic needs met, minimal crime and excellent public safety, and modest comforts to enjoy with family, friends and neighbours. That old Europe has been under great assault. People got comfy, and deceived into accepting a process of destruction.
A key thing in any society, is very obviously, to not only eliminate dire need, but to give people at age 25 or so, both the social and economic support to marry and raise children. This is where neo-liberalism and the general modern world grandly failed, much of the failure by design.
Good incomes for workers, support that nourishes young families – anything less is the genocide of a people, in fact.
And this is in part what people are trying to fix with the ‘minimum income for everyone’ idea … in Italy right now for example, and in the momentum in the USA at the moment for 2020 candidate Andrew Yang.
It’s always (((the usual suspects))) and always the same tactics and goals, everywhere, all the time. It must be quite a job to keep covering it up. Either that or most people are just too dumbed down to even notice or care. If Normies were not taking us all down with them one could almost say they deserve what they got coming. Normies can even read the Georgia Guidestones and still don’t get it and argue with you.
“Effectively, Lukács believed that to install communism, there needed to be a cultural revolution before an economic revolution. After all, the latter would involve encroaching on the turf of his beloved bankster kakistocractic sponsors, wouldn’t it? Can’t have that.”
This is where he gets it all wrong:
The 3 most prominent intellectuals in modern academia were Marx Darwin and Freud. From the 1950’s onward, there ideas shaped or misshaped the culture. HOWEVER, the majority of scholarly work based on these 3 minds were contradictory from the start. You see, all 3 started from the premise that our “CULTURE” would be shaped by Economics,(Survival) Evolution,(Physical Being) or Psychosis (Mental Being)
In short, you are not responsible for your ideas and actions nor fate. But if that is the case, how do these academics justify their premises as those too would be corrupted by their economic well being, body, and mind. But no, they all claim to be able to see outside of themselves and hence the contradiction. -Cant have it both ways
Hand out money: the supply chain breaks, shoot black people: generate a riot, isolate people: create hopelessness and despair.
These are all artificial constructs that are not naturally occurring and organic so will ultimately fail as they go against human nature.
I suspect most of this is motivated by Lucifarian (Rationalism) thought and conveniently ascribed to the closest intellectual flavor de jour.
Does anyone else feel sick to their stomach after reading this?
I’m well aware of much of this disgusting Frankfurt School degeneracy,
but I still can’t answer the question why?
Why do so many Jooosss seek such horrible awful evil things?
Where does their hatred come from?
Are they another species?
I get that it’s satanic, but where does that come from? DNA?
All good questions and of course questions that have been asked before. Answer(s) ?
In the end, who cares, and does it really matter ?! Reminds me of what I have said
before (for years) about trying to “understand” hard core pedophiles. Only they would
“know” why, and do THEY really “understand” ? Understanding such as this is like so
called ‘tolerance’ = far too much of it going around, and it is of little use anyway. Only
one sound, tried and true approach to these ‘problems’ = OFF WITH THEIR HEADS.
That’s it. When you’re not hard line enough, hard core enough, you end up ‘losing’ to
these “people”. Sick of losing yet ? Decapitation solves ALL psychological pathology.
And solves, thereby, a lot of “societal” problems as well. Debate that ! Real National
Socialism, and a not too kind version of it, is the hand sanitizer solution needed in
today’s dirty mess of a kosher world. And why ((they)) are always demonizing it.
The first 5 books of Aristotle’s Ethics pretty much answers those questions:
On a slightly different note ,
