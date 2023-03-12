US Cattle Prices Hit Nine-Year High As National Herd Drops To Half-Century Low

Zero Hedge | March 11, 2023

If you’ve been to your local butcher or checked out the meat section in a supermarket, you’re aware that beef prices are still high, and in some instances, are continuing to rise.

Readers have been well informed about “beeflation” and why it’s happening:

Due to the continued scarcity of beef cattle supplies, there appears to be no relief in sight, and as a result, cash markets have risen this week to $165 per 100 pounds – the highest level since the record peaks of 2014. At this point nine years ago, ranchers resorted to reducing their herds to combat the high feed prices and drought.

(***)