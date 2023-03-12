US Cattle Prices Hit Nine-Year High As National Herd Drops To Half-Century Low

Zero Hedge | March 11, 2023
If you’ve been to your local butcher or checked out the meat section in a supermarket, you’re aware that beef prices are still high, and in some instances, are continuing to rise.
Readers have been well informed about “beeflation” and why it’s happening:
- Dwindling US Cattle Herd Implies Supermarket Beef Prices May Rise Even More
- Hamburger Prices Might Continue To Rise As US Cattle Herd Shrinks
- US Beef Herd Drops To Lowest Since 1962 As Global Food Crisis Intensifies
Due to the continued scarcity of beef cattle supplies, there appears to be no relief in sight, and as a result, cash markets have risen this week to $165 per 100 pounds – the highest level since the record peaks of 2014. At this point nine years ago, ranchers resorted to reducing their herds to combat the high feed prices and drought.
Food shortages and price hikes are by design.