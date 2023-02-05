Ugly people are MORE likely to keep wearing face masks in post-Covid era, study suggests

Daily Mail | Feb. 4 ,2023

Attractive people are less likely to keep wearing face masks in the post-Covid era, a study suggests.

Researchers conducted three questionnaires asking people about self-perceived attractiveness and mask-wearing intentions in various scenarios.

They concluded that young and middle-aged Americans who view themselves as attractive ‘believe wearing a mask hinders the opportunities to deliver a favorable impression to others’.

On the other hand, people who do not view themselves as attractive buy into the ‘mask attractiveness belief’ — that face coverings actually enhance their looks.

(***)