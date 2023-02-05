NEARLY HALF OF CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS STUDENTS CHRONICALLY ABSENT IN 2022

Illinois Policy | Jan. 30, 2023

Chronic absenteeism rates are higher in Chicago than statewide, with 49% of low-income Chicago students missing at least 10% of their days in school. That rate has nearly doubled since the pandemic.

Chronic absenteeism in Chicago Public Schools is on the rise: nearly 45% in 2022, according to state data. That compares to a statewide rate of 30%.

The rate is even higher among Chicago’s low-income students, with 49% missing at least 10% of their schooling, according to Illinois State Board of Education data.

The pandemic and 17 months out of the classroom appear to have seriously aggravated the problem.

Absenteeism in CPS was 24% for all students and just over 25% for low-income students in 2019. That was the final full school year before the pandemic shut down in-person learning in CPS schools.

