The White Person’s Guide to Surviving Black History Month at Work

Peachy Keenan | Feb. 3, 2023

Identity groups are to the calendar what washed-up celebrities are to the Hollywood Walk of Fame: everybody is gifted a little piece of real estate.

February, of course, is Black History Month; many blessings to all who celebrate!

I know this because it popped up on my iPhone Calendar on February 1st, like all the new federal holidays you can’t delete.

Although I bet Apple wishes it could delete it now. Here’s a fun Black History Month cautionary tale, told in 3 acts.

(***)