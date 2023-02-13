The White Person’s Guide to Surviving Black History Month at Work

Peachy Keenan | Feb. 3, 2023
Identity groups are to the calendar what washed-up celebrities are to the Hollywood Walk of Fame: everybody is gifted a little piece of real estate.
February, of course, is Black History Month; many blessings to all who celebrate!
I know this because it popped up on my iPhone Calendar on February 1st, like all the new federal holidays you can’t delete.
Although I bet Apple wishes it could delete it now. Here’s a fun Black History Month cautionary tale, told in 3 acts.
Post a Comment