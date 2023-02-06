Smack-Down! Hungary Pushes Back Against Obnoxious US Ambassador

Conservative Firing Line | Feb. 4, 2023

Biden’s Ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman, is a particularly odious specimen in a long line of obnoxious US residents of Szabadság tér since the end of Hungary’s subjection to Soviet control in 1989.

Before him, Soap Opera producer and Obama glamor-queen moneybags Coleen Bell warned Hungarians in 2016 to get on board with the destruction of Syria or face the wrath of DC.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s own father, Donald, did the Clinton Administration’s bidding – which was to promote with the entire weight of the US government the return of the communists – when he was US Ambassador to Hungary in the 1990s. I remember it well as editorial page editor of the largest English language newspaper in Central Europe, in Budapest: fielding calls from the US Embassy demanding that I tone down criticisms of “former” communists in my weekly editorials.

The US wanted an obedient Hungary, not an independent and democratic Hungary. Kind of like what the Soviet Union wanted.

Washington’s overt meddling and manipulation of Hungary’s internal politics has been ongoing from the beginning of the post-Cold War era, when the long-discredited Mark Palmer decided that his seat on the Ambassadorial throne in Budapest entitled him to live like Smaug upon all the gold of St. Steven’s ancient kingdom. Then-Secretary of State James Baker gave Palmer 24 hours to vacate his position as US Ambassador due to the disgusting corruption. Things haven’t improved much since then.

The State Department has repeatedly meddled in the Hungarian elections, trying without success to undermine and overthrow the popular Fidesz-led government. And Washington has habitually interfered in Hungary’s domestic media market, subsidizing all manner of anti-Fidesz outlets – in the name of “independent” media.

