This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

Haaretz | Dec. 26, 2022

On January 10, 2010, Hamas’ point man with the Iranians, Mahmoud al-Mabhouh, was assassinated in Dubai. A month later, the local police force stunned the world – and Israel – by painstakingly piecing together hours of closed-circuit TV footage. The videos were combed to trace the 30 Mossad assassins’ steps and reveal their faces.

If Israel’s espionage agency had the technology currently being provided by the Israeli cyberfirm Toka 12 years ago, it’s likely the hit squad would have never been identified. Toka was co-founded by former Israeli premier Ehud Barak together with the former Israel Defense Forces cyber chief Brig. Gen. (ret.) Yaron Rosen – and its capabilities are being revealed here for the first time.

(***)