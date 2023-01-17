Report 52: Nine Months Post-COVID mRNA “Vaccine” Rollout, Substantial Birth Rate Drops in 13 European Countries, England/Wales, Australia, and Taiwan.

Daily Clout | Jan. 16, 2023
Robert W. Chandler, MD, completed extensive research to write the article below. Some of the highlights of this important piece include:
- Nine months following the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines,” substantial birth rate drops were seen in 13 of 19 European countries, England and Wales (one entity based on how data is published), Australia, and Taiwan.
- The decline in births in Switzerland was the largest in 150 years – more than during two World Wars, the Great Depression, and the advent of widely available birth control.
- There was an 8.3% drop in the birth rate in Germany through three quarters of 2022.
- England and Wales had a 12% birth rate drop through June 2022, which is when their government stopped publishing data related to this.
- Taiwan reported an alarming birth rate drop, but its data are incomplete.
- Australian birth rates fell 21% from October to November 2021, followed by a 63% decrease from November to December 2021.
- On August 25, 2022, the Swiss Hagemann group published a statement regarding the decline of live births in Europe: “My analysis puts the monthly birth figures in relation to the average of the last three years. In advance it should be noted that every single examined European country shows a monthly decline in birth rates of up to more than 10% compared to the last three years. I can be shown that this very alarming signal cannot be explained by infections with Covid-19. However, one can establish a clear temporal correlation to Covid vaccinations incidence in the age group of men and women between 18 and 49 years. Therefore, in-depth statistical and medical analyses have to be demanded.” [https://www.initiative-corona.info/fileadmin/dokumente/Geburtenrueckgang-Europe-EN.pdf
