Old Dominion Basketball Player Clutches Chest And Collapses Mid-Game

Zero Hedge | Jan. 8, 2023

Another day, yet another athlete collapsing in the midst of a game for unknown reasons.

Just days after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin had to be administered CPR on the playing field after he collapsed following a play against the Cincinnati Bengals, another athlete has collapsed under what appears to be mysterious circumstances.

Old Dominion basketball player Imo Essien “had to be tended to by training staff from both ODU and Georgia Southern”, according to WAVY, after collapsing during the middle of a game this past weekend.

