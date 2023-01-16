16-year-old student at Las Vegas school dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game

FOX5 Las Vegas | Jan. 6. 2023

A student at a high school in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

“With deepest sympathy, I write to inform you of the recent passing of one of our students,” Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman said in a letter to parents Friday morning.

Salzman said in his letter that the “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event” on Thursday night.

The letter said that “staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived.”

