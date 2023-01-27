Myocarditis Then Ventricular Tachycardia Induced By Exercise 6-7 months After 2nd Dose Of Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine In A Healthy Young 17-Year Old Male – High Risk Of Dying Suddenly

James Cintolo Substack | Jan. 26, 2023
Three days after a 2nd dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, a previously healthy 17-year-old male presented to ED with nausea, vomiting, no initial chest pain, or heart murmur.
- Blood work revealed:
- Elevated troponin 10.4 ng/mL (norm <0.04) which suggested cardiac damage.
- Elevated NT-proBNP 205 pg/mL (norm <125).
Electrocardiogram + echocardiogram normal. Patient was admitted to pediatric ICU for likely vaccine-associated myocarditis (C-VAM).
Shortly after, MRI of child revealed late gadolinium enhancement near basal, mid + apical inferior lateral walls and into lower basal wall of left ventricle which indicated fibrosis (scaring) of the heart.
