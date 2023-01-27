Hate crime hoax: Idaho police say ‘White Power’ graffiti on high school created by ‘rival’ Hispanic gangs

Fox News | Jan. 24, 2023

An Idaho police department determined that “White Power” graffiti found at a local high school was not an act of hate, but an “act of intimidation” between two “rival Hispanic criminal street gangs.”

“At this time, detectives no longer believe the incident to be motivated by hate but rather an act of intimidation between two rival Hispanic criminal street gangs from Caldwell,” the Caldwell Police Department said on Facebook.

“Detectives are basing this off of evidence, video, and other factors discovered in the course of the investigation.”

The words “White Power” were found spray-painted on the side of Caldwell High School last Thursday, two days after the high school held a “Brown Pride” protest, the Idaho Statesman reported. The Tuesday protest was held in support of a student who was told to remove a hooded sweatshirt reading “Brown Pride” because other people reportedly found it “racist,” the outlet reported.