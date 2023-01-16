Joe Biden Lies While at Baptist Church, Claims He Was a Civil Rights Activist and Attended a Black Church as a Teenager

Gateway Pundit | Jan. 15, 2023

Joe Biden on Sunday visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia to deliver remarks honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Biden lied while he was at church. Joe Biden claimed he attended a black church as a teenager.

“I used to go to 7:30 mass every morning in high school and then in college, before I went to the Black church. Not a joke,” Biden said.

Biden made this false claim on the campaign trail during the 2020 election but church members cannot recall him attending.

Biden also once again falsely claimed he was a civil rights activist.

“When I started off as a 22-year-old kid on the east side in the civil rights movement,” Biden said.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

