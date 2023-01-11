Germany Transformed as Hard-Core Hooton Plan Implemented

In 1943, prominent American anthropologist Ernest Hooton wrote an an article headlined “Breed War Strain Out of Germans” for New York Daily newspaper. The concept was an “outbreeding” plan to “destroy German nationalism and ideology while retaining and perpetuating desirable German biological and sociological capacities.”

The Harvard University professor’s proposal called for genetically transforming the German nation by encouraging mating of German women with non-German men, who would be brought into the country in large numbers; and of German men, forcibly held outside of Germany, with non-German women. Ten to 12 million German men would be assigned to forced labor under Allied supervision in countries outside of Germany to rebuild their economies.

“The objects of this measure,” wrote Dr. Hooton, “include reduction of the birthrate of ‘pure’ Germans, neutralization of German ‘aggressiveness’ by outbreeding and denationalization of indoctrinated individuals.”

This scheme, Hooton estimated, would require at least 20 years to be implemented. “During this period, it would encourage the immigration and settlement in Germany of non-German nationals, especially males,” he wrote.

In practice a much more horrific version of the Hooton Plan was jump started with a genocide. An estimated five million or more German POWs (see Rhine-Meadows death camps- You Tube banned in Europe) and civilians were exterminated and murdered in the Hellstorm period of 1944-1946.

Here we see aerial footage of unarmed German farmers murdered in the closing days of the war, when food was in short supply for all Europeans.

This is hidden history that is shockingly and totally suppressed. Winter Watch holds that everyone with limited, poor or non-existent interpretative frameworks of real history should watch these two videos. If nothing else you should also watch these videos to ask yourself the question as to why they are so banned and suppressed.

Now that Germany’s birth rate is below the replacement level of 2.1, millions of racially and culturally alien migrants are welcomed in Germany. The number of children of mixed ethnicity has sharply increased, and the ethnic-cultural character of much of the country has been drastically altered, especially in the larger cities. 26% of Germany’s population is foreign background.

Historically up to WWI Germany had very robust birth rates and large families at about 5.0. Emigration to America was one of the population release valves. WWI greatly impacted German demographics. 2,037,000 German soldiers were killed in World War I and many more were maimed and had their health damaged. The post-war birth rate averaged about 2.5 up until the Great Depression. The Depression obliterated the birth rate which fell to about 1.7 between 1929-1934. Pretty shocking for a country with 5.0 thirty years earlier.

It is a bit of a myth that the National Socialists turned this around much- but finally by 1938-1940 it was running 2.35. WWII ended all that and once again the flower of German mankind and also many women perished in war. The German government reported that its records list 4.3 million dead and missing military personnel. Civilian deaths during the war include air raid deaths, estimates of German civilians killed only by Allied strategic bombing have ranged from around 350,000 to 500,000. Civilian deaths, due to the aforementioned Hellstorm, namely the flight and expulsion of Germans, Soviet and Allied war crimes and the forced labor of Germans in the Soviet Union are disputed and range from 500,000 to over 2.0 million.

Unlike the United States there was no post war baby boom. In the 1950s and 60s birth rates stabilized at about 2.4. Life expectancy increased, which kept the population at least treading water. But once again the rate tailed off. Astonishingly in 1991-1996 it fell well below 1.0 before recovering slightly to about 1.4. In 2021 the birth rate of Germany is 1.58 and half the population is over 45. Many of the births are not ethnic Germans.

Now come official figures from Germany’s Federal Statistics Office (FSO): In 2019, 26% of Germans of any age group (up from 18,4% in 2008) and 39% of German children (up from 30% in 2008) had at least one parent born abroad. The biggest group are Turks at 1.52 million. Another 8.3 million are from other white European backgrounds, with Poles the largest group, followed by Romanians, Italians, Greeks, Croatians and Serbs. In the post Hellstorm period and up to 2014, the trend was more about Europeanizing Germany (with a major Turkish and Balkan factor), and not so much about white democide or mortacide. This was also a natural consequence of Germany’s role in the EU.

But since then, the vast majority come from Muslim countries and from Africa. Not even the extreme and hostile 1943 Hooton Plan would have promoted this mix. Hooton today would be a blessing. Hooton in general pushed for Europeanizing Germany.

The FSO data collected in mid 2015 fails to reflect the more than 1.6 million migrants who arrived during that year and the first half of 2016, which skews the numbers even higher. There are today noticeable numbers of French and English speaking Africans on the streets of German cities. In Berlin, people with a migration background comprise 30% of residents. Ethnic Germans are already a minority in the district center and many of the surrounding central districts.

Even before cuck Angela Merkel “opened the lock,” a quarter of people between the ages of 15 and 45 had foreign roots in 2014. By and large it was a pan-European population. Today, as mentioned, 40% under 18 do. Opening the lock is very much an extremist hard-core Hooton scheme.

The other hidden democide story is the Ukraine. The country has very low birth rates typically averaging 1.5. Ukraine subsequently has one of the oldest populations in the world, with the average age of 40.8 years.

To date there have been around 16.9 million border crossings from Ukraine into neighboring countries due to the ongoing war. The war has reduced the flower of Ukrainian manhood by about 100,000 to date.

Since the fall of Communism, the Ukraine has been systematically looted by the Crime Syndicate oligarch sistema and poor governance. The real background story of the impeachment hearings is the shitstorm and skulduggery that the Ukraine endures. We will address this further, but our not read nearly enough post on the loot of PrivatBank at the hands of Jewish kleptocrat criminals is illustrative.

This great little video shows scenes of the people and city of pre-war Kiev in summer time. Music is Встреча and Рома и Катя by Алексей Рыбников album На фингеры

