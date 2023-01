Gateway Pundit | Jan. 22, 2023

The radical trans community continued its assault on women this weekend.

Trans activists say Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” is very offensive to trans women.

Natural Woman – The 1967 single was released by American soul singer Aretha Franklin on the Atlantic label. The words were written by Gerry Goffin from an idea by Atlantic producer Jerry Wexler, and the music was composed by Carole King.

