California Senator Accused Of Faking Anti-LGBTQ Threat

Zero Hedge | Dec. 1, 2022

California state Senator Scott Weiner – who in June suggested “Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum,” for which “Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement,” has been accused of a hate crime hoax.

On Tuesday, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk made a Twitter thread pointing the finger at Weiner for contributing to the release of “thousands of pedophiles” in California “after just a few months in jail.”

Click the tweet below to read the entire thread:

(***)