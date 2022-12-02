California Senator Accused Of Faking Anti-LGBTQ Threat

Zero Hedge | Dec. 1, 2022
California state Senator Scott Weiner – who in June suggested “Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum,” for which “Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement,” has been accused of a hate crime hoax.
On Tuesday, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk made a Twitter thread pointing the finger at Weiner for contributing to the release of “thousands of pedophiles” in California “after just a few months in jail.”
Click the tweet below to read the entire thread:
Post a Comment