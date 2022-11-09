Exploring the Dark Lobbies of Vulture Hedge Funds

“I’m not naive; this is not an isolated move by a senile judge in New York. Because vultures look a lot like the eagles of empires.” — Argentine President Cristina Kirchner

Following on the heels of Winter Watch articles on the debt enslavers came (of all publications) Huffington Post, with a remarkable article called “The Vulture’s Vultures: How a New Hedge-Fund Strategy is Corrupting Washington.” It goes into some detail about the machinations of kleptocratic hedge funds and their hired guns. It’s a long article but well worth a careful read.

Provided as an example is lobbyist Robert J. Shapiro, who had previously been placed in key Democratic administration positions. His revolving-door career includes a role as senior fellow at the Georgetown University School of Business, adviser to the International Monetary Fund, director of the Globalization Initiative at NDN , etc. As I’ve always maintained, if these over-rated, it’s-who-you-know, empty suits and their ilk were football coaches representing the public interest, they would have been canned long ago for losing seasons and lack of actual merit. Now the Biden cabal goes back into the Tribe cesspool for their Secretary of Treasury slot: See: Addled Janet Yellen Suddenly Sees a Crisis.

Shapiro has been heavily involved as a “policy adviser” on debt-slave “restructuring,” Huffington Post reports:

Recently, he had ideas on how the government can address the debt crisis in Puerto Rico and how it can end the conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by moving them into the private market. Before that, he had a take on how to deal with Argentina’s debt crisis . For all three, he produced academic-looking papers, complete with footnotes and charts. All three situations have one thing in common: If they were resolved the way Shapiro suggested, a variety of bets placed by a select group of the most politically powerful hedge funds would pay off in a huge way. In the case of Argentina, they mostly have . .. For this article, we called Shapiro to ask on whose behalf he has been waging these intellectual battles. His answer was surprising in its honesty: He’s working with DCI Group, a political dark arts master known to be advocating on behalf of a group of powerful hedge funds that are changing how Washington works.

For those interested in investigating the tangled-web backgrounds and connections, the partners and leadership of DCI are shown here. The HuffPo points out, “Shapiro is but one foot soldier in the hedge fund infantry.” But this is just as much about J Street as K Street.

Then there’s the Raben Group, operatives whose specialty is working in the progressive space and lobbying Democrats. There’s the American Continental Group, a bipartisan lobbying firm. There’s 60 Plus and the Center for Individual Freedom, two groups that call themselves part of the conservative movement, but in reality are dark money groups known to run whatever campaign they’re paid to run, and that are happy to conceal the source of the funding. All these groups have roughly nothing in common, other than that they all have united in advocacy campaigns that alternately go up against the Argentinian people, Puerto Ricans and the rest of the American public.

It’s pure Washington Consensus and the Trumpians were on board as well. In fact there is no one in the political swamp who is not. Whole nations are lured into debt and, once on the menu, picked apart by hedge fund vultures and parasites. Privatizations on the cheap to key kleptocrats is central to this operation. I described this in my article “The Parasite Guild.” The end game of debt-slave operations are government bailouts and back stops.

We can follow this model with Puerto Rico and whoever else ends up in the tar pit, such as Chicago and the state of Illinois. And don’t forget Europe. A loot of Brazil looks to be on the menu [see “Brazil Reported Ready to Sell State Assets“]. Note that government bail outs occur later in the looting cycle and only after the targets have been worked over. HuffPo describes the operation in terms of Puerto Rico:

They’re now betting that they can stop Congress from rescuing Puerto Rico by amending bankruptcy laws that allow Puerto Rico to cover its basic expenses before paying out the hedge funds.

The Parasite Guild buys the debt at pennies on the dollar and are paid off much higher. Little debt is forgiven. HuffPo describes the targets:

What makes the hedge fund pressure campaign distinctive is the ambivalence, or even nihilism, that lies behind the public policy suggestions. Hedge funds want whatever policy outcome will make their leveraged bet pay off. It makes gauging the merits of a particular policy extraordinarily difficult. The targets of the campaign are largely beside the point: It’s not personal, it’s just business. And it’s not ideological, either. If a big group of hedge funds decided to short the health insurance industry, it could easily be in their interests to fund a dark money campaign on behalf of single-payer health care. If they short the big banks, they’ve now become allies with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

If one wanted a model for the next “debt crisis” and who the subsequent loot will hit, simply follow the machinations of the hedge fund lobby and the Parasite Guild itself with the following four step process.

Step 1: Cabal primes unsustainable bubbles, sluffs off the caca on unsuspecting and planned pasties in a monster wealth transfer.

Step 2: Cabal shorts and facilitates the rout or crash of the debt bubble.

Step 3: The crisis/collapse stage in which the Parasite Guild cabal swoops in like vultures to pick up economic gems, using large stashes of repriced precious metals. I’m not sure there will be any hard currencies left.

Step 4: Anybody still solvent is robbed to pay off debts in full. A key mechanism this cycle will be bank deposit bail ins. Parasite guildists have also made it clear that cleaning out pension funds is on the menu as well.

The Economic Hit Men Described: