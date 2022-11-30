Did the Marks in the Crypto and Token Fleece Learn One of Life’s Lessons?

The marks have lost a still undetermined amount in the hundred of billions via hacks, fraud, busted exchanges and market markdowns in the crypto and token “market’. It should be apparent to anyone with more than a dinosaur brain that the fleecing was conducted by an organized crime network. It is palpable that celebrities were heavily used in this operation.
How much money you would’ve lost if you bought crypto during Matt Damon’s ‘Fortune Favors the Brave’ commercial
FTX Crypto: Tom Brady is In.
Don’t Miss Out on Crypto: Larry David’s FTX Commercial
For the record Winter Watch weighed in on this back in February as the Bubble was being blown up- see The ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ NFT Pump-and-Dump Ponzi Scheme.
We wrote,
“All the usual suspects are on board this MoonPay/BAYC pump-and-dump fleecing. The heavy promotion doesn’t seem to bother YouTube in the least. New channels abound. An ape from the Club graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.
This fleecing is a natural for celebrity culture in that it allows the celeb to get in on pre-pump prices for this hot air and promote their name. Whether the celeb is tarnished when the NFT crashes and burns remains to be seen. But like all Ponzi schemes, in the run-up phase the association has benefits.’
If you are still subjecting yourself to mindless stupors, you may have recently tuned in to listen to the shameless Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton chat about the latest money-from-nothing scam from the metaverse. This one is a non-fungible token (NFT) — an avatar — called “Bored Ape Yacht Club” (BAYC). Fallon said he used MoonPay to complete the transaction — describing it as “PayPal, but for crypto.”
In our post of August 26, 2021 The Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Scam we documented the hundreds of millions in hacks and frauds up to that point and suggested this was a forewarning of what has since developed. We called this- but who is paying attention to us?
The kingpin of the FTX exchange loot- see The FTX Loot, Samuel Bankman-Freid is still being openly promoted by the always unapologetic New York Times aka Slimes. He will be appearing today with a rogue gallery of the Crime Network as part of his “I am too dumb to be a criminal mastermind” world tour.
I’ll be speaking with @andrewrsorkin at the @dealbook summit next Wednesday (11/30). https://t.co/QocjPtCVvC
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 23, 2022
Covid: Prelude to a Seminal Moment
Most Free thinkers ought then to agree,
that this ‘Cabaal’ has always been,
Quite sophisticated, hidden
Although very devious utterly,
Yet openly subversive,
With its insipid evil methodology..
Were Trump to return
and Biden resign,..
Albeit though by stealth
of an ulterior design
Their owners in Luciferian Banking decide..
So, a ruse, Good cop/Bad cop
notwithstanding,
What then did you learn..?
Just as with Nuremburg Trials..
Invariably they still Preside,
Sadly though – you ALWAYS
get back,
Exactly the SAME as you’d just
gotten rid of..
It is just no good you see
To put intellect on hold,
For they that own and present the Left/Right Paradigm of control,
But not for any Arrested Development
tho tired resigned, even old
Courtesy of a psychopathic criminally insane,
taboo and sanctioned,
forbidden evil and unlawful fold,
Indeed..any mention of
Masonic zionist occultism
But..not to ordain
Talk is far too cheap,
Are our thoughts and words then,
just evaporating in the breeze..
Please roll that one up and smoke it will you, if you please
Ignorant made arrogant sychophants..
No discernment at all,
for any real subversive disease
Essentially, there is No Left
and No Right,
No need for fond Farewells,
Only the Shadow Government an insipid Deep State Cabaal,
that own BOTH
and – of course,
most everything else
Devastating world Plandemic
Oppressed masses so
deceived,
by a dubious prick, a complete quack
Pretentious Tyrannical medic,
A plainly obvious massive attack
Control of entire operation,
Must fit within a Diabolical system,
Until Death do us part,
or,
Enforced acceptance of
New Normal speech of hate
The hospitals now kill and
take your heart,
Our bodies not immortal
But please do not wait,
to then realise..
Until it is far far too late
Insight and a decent sense
To an important Worldview consciousness,
Will you therefore know
Of possible impending consequence?
It is one thing after another,
As they prepare the World and its people,
For an inane and sinister
‘global warming’ Distaster
Insistent Arrested Development
for complete fake narrative,
Are all a courtesy by Design,
of Babylonian Talmudic contingent
We must not wait, to take control,
To wrest assured of then,
Although while all still so obscured,
And Destractions everywhere
even Death,
Emancipation waited for,
Tho with abated breath
Our Freedom to then restore,
this imminent,..but dangerous,
Prelude to a seminal Moment
Kurt Hubbard-Beale
kurttravellerhb@gmail.com
10th September 2021
During covid 19 lockdown
and Curfew
The PoetTree
Awaken Poetry. Awareness Poetry. Geopolitical. Philosophical. Music. Shared
https://t.me/PoetTree
The Luxury of Freedom
Think of it, just sense the warm fragrant breeze,
Nothing else brings the spirit
more intense salvation,
of a simple and priceless sensation of Freedom
Our sense that we can all go anywhere, do anything and
at anytime, is slipping..
To kill such a moment we die
a little
we walk a thin line, the space between
being only human, so
ill at ease, but..
Remember the Luxury of Freedom please
A beauty’s whisper, effervescent in your ear, inextricably tied to
scent and tranquil comfort
always present and so near
For flowers, the trees,
And a house by the stream
Did we really think it to be
such an everlasting dream?
If it is to be so, then consider
these words
Though perhaps hard to accept – I’m not incidentally,
so easily heard..
Remember the Luxury of Freedom please
Curtailing speech and even
our Thoughts..
who then really considered
what our teachers had taught?
Perhaps too little time
for someone to blame
Dystopian planning
Centuries in the making
this complicit Medical Tyranny
subversive Plandemic faking
a stepping stone to quiet but yet informal
enforcement of ‘Year Zero’
or any – ‘New Normal’
And it all amounts to exactly
the same..
Throughout History different faces, facets and means,
yet it still remains.. Totalitarianism – not quite incognito
The criminal Cabaal,
a not-so hidden enslavement,
For as above, then
so below
For everything we always
held so dear
But for the sake of our loved ones, for all sentient beings
then..
Remember the Luxury of Freedom please
Kurt Hubbard-Beale
kurttravellerhb@gmail.com
June 4 th 2021
During covid 19 lockdown
The PoetTree
Awaken Poetry. Awareness Poetry. Geopolitical. Philosophical. Music. Shared
https://t.me/PoetTree
To Those That Don’t Understand
You won’t, you simply can’t and how could you,
It is bigger than your comprehension, your ego
– will allow..
For sake of love or money,
Or even a False sense of security..
Standard reason certainly escapes the minds of a few,
The Honey Trap has set in well,
My words will be obscure
even alien – though just as true,
Fixed and set complete to bind,
And it is necessarily so,
To Wit: Appropriately though,
why on earth should
– the difference be seen by you?
Taken the resolute path of the sociopathic – and the unkind,
Trained in Narcissistic tendencies,
for the pretense of the ‘greater good’..
by Corporate Government dependencies,
Fascist Collectivism extraordinaire,
On steroids – albeit just as though,
A stupid solid dead piece of wood,
smashing heads and brought to bear
Therefore it would not,
could not – occur in view
Arrogance and ignorance
fine bedfellows,
in an ignoble ritual Dance,
Replete with – by gagged and crippling Mask of shame
To the Dumbed Down and
the criminally insane,
per chance –
It appears to work for now,
It seems even with some use
– to tell,
Do you not see where
your fellow humanity
suffers
– under this Cabaalistic
dream spell,
an hypnotic would-be ‘Elite’s’ occultic Luciferian,
subliminal and despotic Trance
To not see, is though now,
Unacceptable ethics to bestow, And the soul of man’s Justice
knows this..
– as simply no excuse
..To those that don’t comprehend
No accident or by default
– WHY the world is,
or has become insane,
Inevitably of course
we see that,
There IS a Group to Blame
All bewildered commentary aside,
It IS and has been owned, controlled, by those
that are so, desperately so..
To not see, nor look above your
Homes
– the torrid and poisonous trails
Of noxious toxic Nano particles,
sprayed constantly over our once blue iconic skies
Flouride Mercury and much more besides,
stops all cognitive reasoning
secretly contained,
in Blood-brain barrier,
..insipid nanobot A.I
evil connectivity resides
Consider this in your mindset,
Abused but yet – constantly accused – blinded with Trillions in Debt for You
From your idiotic and pathetic but incapable,
To your minute and limited Worldview..
A love of
– official standard Lies
Why does this basic notion escape your innate, yet
– subdued perception?
To Those That Don’t Understand..
Feign incomprehension
all you want – the difference remains intention
It is and always was
a form of Cabaalistic
Slight of Hand Mind Control
Their ‘Might is right’..
You may not dare to mention
But of course – though,
As with everything,
– always Hidden in Plain Sight
By way of complete and utter, otherwise abundantly clear
..Deception
One simple message to take onboard
Raise the consciousness and
Awaken.
Kurt Hubbard-Beale
April 25th 2021
During covid 19 lockdown
Kurttravellerhb@gmail.com
The PoetTree
Awaken Poetry. Awareness Poetry. Geopolitical. Philosophical. Music. Shared
https://t.me/PoetTree