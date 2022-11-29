Biden’s Gender-Fluid Nuclear Official Charged With Felony Theft After Lying To Cops

Zero Hedge | Nov. 28, 2022

A senior Department of Energy official was charged with felony theft after stealing a piece of luggage from the Minneapolis airport in September – shortly before taking a leave of absence.

Sam Brinton, a gender-fluid nuclear expert who in 2015 defended underage gay prostitution website “Rentboy.com,” allegedly took a Vera Bradley suitcase worth $2,325 from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport (MSP) on September 16, Fox News reports, citing a criminal complaint filed Oct. 16 in Minnesota state court.

