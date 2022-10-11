News Ticker

Marvel Shills For Pfizer With COVID Vaccine Avengers PSA Comic Book

Summit News | Oct. 10, 2022

Marvel has come under criticism for producing a paid for comic book to promote Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccines.

The comic features The Avengers characters, comparing them to “everyday heroes who fight to protect their community” by dutifully taking Pfizer vaccines and campaigning for others to do the same.

A LinkedIn post by Pfizer announced “Today, Pfizer and BioNTech announced our new collaboration with Marvel Comics.”

The post continues, “Together we created a custom comic book featuring the Avengers who fight to protect their community. We hope that people around the world enjoy reading the comic book… At Pfizer, we encourage people to come together to help protect themselves by staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”

