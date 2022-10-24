Hollywood talent agency CAA cuts ties with Kanye West after antisemitic tirade

LA Times | Oct. 24, 2022

CAA, the prominent Hollywood talent agency, has stopped representing Ye amid a growing call to boycott the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The agency ended its relationship with Ye this month following his recent antisemitic outbursts in various interviews, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

CAA is the latest business to end its relationship with the rapper over his remarks. Other leading entertainment industry figures including Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel called on all companies that work with the musician to cut ties with him after he tweeted he wanted to go “death con 3″ on Jewish people.

