Anti-Whiteism: The New American Religion and Totalitarianism

Contra | Oct 23, 2022

Elijah DeWitt had a promising future. At 18, he was a lean 6 foot 2, 190-pound Georgia high school football star with a jaw like granite and a head full of blond hair pulled back into a bun like Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews. In a video posted to social media, the young athlete demonstrated his prowess by repeatedly power-cleaning an impressive 270 pounds. He had even received a call to visit the University of Georgia on the day he died.

On Oct. 5, DeWitt was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster’s while on a date with his girlfriend, Bailey Reidling. The two suspects arrested in connection with the incident, Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, are both black. The motive isn’t clear yet. DeWitt’s mother believes it may have been a botched robbery, while police said DeWitt and his killers may have been familiar. Familiar or not, they effectively executed him. “The interaction between them was extremely fast, and it went from just a shove to shooting within a second,” said Sgt. J.R. Richter of the Gwinnett Police Department. The last word he said to Reidling was “help.”

