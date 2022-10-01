‘Greens’ Destroying Germany’s Ancient Forests To Make Way For Industrial Wind Turbines

Stop These Things | June 3, 2022

To make way for over 30,000 of these things, the German wind industry has ruthlessly clear-felled ancient forests, once considered out of bounds.

Provided the wilderness being turned into smouldering ash is used as a platform for hundreds of 260m high/300 tonne industrial juggernauts, it’s all for the greater good.

Trashing thousand-year-old oak trees and carving up pristine woodland is all in a day’s work for those promising to save the planet.

Germany’s Black Forest has already been overrun; chainsaws, bulldozers and blazing torches doing their worst to save us from the horrors of a change in the weather.

The Reinhardswald in the State of Hesse is their next target. A magical place where the Brothers Grimm brought Snow White and Sleeping Beauty to life, both literally and figuratively.

(***)