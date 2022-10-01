BREAKING: Newsom signs bill to allow minors from other states to receive medical gender transitions without parental consent

PM. | Sept. 30,2022

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a piece of legislation that will designate the state as a sanctuary for children and teens seeking medicalized gender transitions.

Newsom’s signature on the bill, SB 107, comes nearly a month after the California legislature passed State Senator Scott Wiener’s bill, which was introduced in 2021.

The bill allows families or individual minors who traveled to the state for the purpose of these medical procedures to be safe from out-of-state authorities acting on subpoenas, warrants, and child custody issues if the minor was brought into the state for procedures like surgical gender reassignments or the prescribing of cross-sex hormones.

