Fewer Young Men Self-Identify as Masculine

If YouGov polls are any indication, the Crime Syndicate’s feminization campaign is bearing fruit. Americans were asked to rate themselves on a scale of 0 to 6 where 0 is “completely masculine” and 6 is “completely feminine.”

Interestingly, 65% of limping, crotchity, low-T old-timer men over the age of 65 say that they are “completely masculine,” whereas only 28% of men ages 30 to 44 and 30% of men ages 18 to 29 say the same.

Among those under 30, some 13% put themselves halfway between the masculine and the feminine, while 12% say that they are at least slightly feminine. Only 4% of over-65 men say that they are all feminine.

This is even more pronounced in the U.K. Among British men ages 18 to 24, shockingly only 2% say that they are “completely masculine.” Among the entire male population, only 28% of male Brits identify as completely masculine versus 42% in the U.S.

The causa proxima of this comes from a multi-front attack. There is clear evidence that agents and chemicals in food and the environment impact males at the fetal stage. This would include estrogen in water. This continues all through the development and growth stage of the young male. Hormonally, by the time they reach young adulthood, many are in fact quasi-females.

The second attack is brainwashing and propaganda. Feminized, girly boys like Justin Beber are put forth as icons. It follows that since more young men identify as more feminine, this manifests itself in clothing and style, as there is a market for the metro look. This denutting process becomes more of a norm in society and culture.

We then see pussification programs in institutions like the Boy Scouts and schools where more aggressive games are banned. Incredibly, we now also see certain segments of society frowning on the distinction of being a masculine male.

Scientific research as to whether young women prefer girly boys over macho men is also illustrative. Studies found that use of contraceptive pills leads to a statistically significant number of young women preferring feminine men over masculine. Among users of the pill, there is also more inclination to mate (partner choice) with males genetically different, such as from other races or ethnicities.

However, when it comes to actual reproduction, the natural order returns. Women not on contraceptives favor genetically similar partners and those more masculine. These hormonal flips bode poorly for relationship stability. Could all the hormone and chemical-agent onslaughts explain the growth of bizarre sexual fetishes, such as cuckoldry?

Thus, there is ample evidence that hormones from various sources are artificially working against nature and natural selection. It is also a form of transhumanism, which produces fewer straight heterosexuals and more gender confusion. All this is further amplified and normalized via organized propaganda, brainwashing and hyper-tolerance messaging.

The transhumanist neutering campaign is not just directed at white populations. Hispanics, who have traditionally been macho and masculine, are being targeted as well. There is a movement afoot to replace Latino (Latina) and Chicano with Latinx and Chicanx.