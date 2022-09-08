LEAKED! Suppressed Police Body Cam Videos of George Floyd Incident Debunk ‘Police Abuse’ Narratives

Watch it While You Can
For the first time since the George Floyd incident two and a half months ago, the public is finally able to watch full, unobscured, uninterrupted body-cam videos totaling 18 minutes from the perspective of the officers. Footage includes body-cam videos from officers Alex Kueng and Thomas Lane.
Minneapolis prosecutors are attempting to try the case against the officers in a star chamber. Previously, very limited and brief body cam footage released to the public was obscured by black boxes, and ultimately showed nothing. When the officers’ defense attorneys requested the footage some weeks ago, they — and the public — were provided with mere transcripts. And now prosecutors are trying to block public and media access to the trial.
But it seems someone somewhere who had access to a compilation video of the body cam footage leaked it to the Daily Mail (aka Daily Fail). The video looks like it might be trial evidence to present as part of the pending case. Someone somewhere recorded it’s playback on a laptop, thank you very much.
But the Daily Fail couldn’t let the leaked video speak for itself. It ran a police abuse narrative that fails to correspond with what we see on the screen.
“It also shows how belligerent cops cursed at and manhandled the sobbing suspect, ignoring his pleas for compassion,” the Fail reports.
With the three videos we’ve embedded below, you, the viewer, can make your own judgement and not be totally subjected to neuro-linguistic programming narratives. To fully appreciate what transpired, you must see the 18-minute video (the third of three below).
The Fail claims the officer “terrorized” the 6′-6″ 250-lb. Floyd by aiming his revolver as he sat in his driver’s seat. Left out of the Fail’s narrative and clearly visible on the cam is that Floyd is not complying with the officers’ command to put his hands on the steering wheel.
One important detail from the longer video is that the officer Kueng takes Floyd’s name and date of birth at minute 00:04:10 and runs his name through their database for priors. Of course, at that point, they would’ve undoubtedly discovered that Floyd had a rap sheet that includes violent offenses. Given this fact, my sense is that police were remarkably patient but quite understandably cautious in handling this drugged-out felon. Race has nothing to do with it.
Throughout the video and up and until his last few minutes, Floyd protests, thrashes about and speaks out non-stop. He looks (and is) higher than a kite. Indeed, the post-mortem blood test shows him to be a heavy-duty drug abuser.
Angelic St. Floyd told cops his mom had just died. She’d been dead for two years. He said he’s too claustrophobic to get in the police car. He was just sitting in his own car. He said he couldn’t breathe and was going to die while he was still standing outside the police cruiser. He repeated he couldn’t breath well before being laid out on the ground. He requested to be allowed to lie down.
An autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County medical examiner stated there were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” but it did conclude that Floyd suffered from coronary artery disease, hypertensive heart disease and high blood pressure. Certainly, the meth and fentanyl didn’t help these conditions. He said he had also had coronavirus, which was another lie. He lied about “not being a bad guy” despite his extensive criminal record.
St. Floyd was a heart attack and/or drug overdose waiting to happen. Several arteries were 75% blocked and one was 90% blocked. Floyd also had an enlarged heart — “48% bigger than it ought to be” — which is a sign of impending heart failure.
Floyd worked himself into a state of serious agitation. In the longer, 18-minute video, one can hear the voice of a bystander advising Floyd (@ 00:08:50) to “get in” the police cruiser. At 00:10:00, the bystander advises Floyd that he’s going to give himself a heart attack. Indeed, that was the coroner’s ruling on the cause of death. Even prone on the ground, Floyd went on for some time.
He eventually quieted down a bit and then indeed died from heart failure at some point. At 00:15:10, officer Lane can be heard suggesting to Chauvin that they roll him on his side. At 00:17:00, Lane asks to roll Floyd on his back, but Chauvin persists with the knee-hold position. This part of the video reveals a lack of what could be called “duty of care,”- but not murder. We saw nothing that should be chargeable offenses to the other three officers.
Here’s the three-minute video — the only video we know of — that clearly shows Floyd’s face while being restrained on the ground. It’s cell-phone camera footage taken from a passerby on the sidewalk. It’s this video that that was a catalyst for BLM riots.
Next, we have this eight-minute video from officer Thomas Lane that appeared Monday on Daily Mail. This one still can be found on Fox News, start at 6:00.
So again, it appears that somebody played this video on a laptop and recorded the laptop screen with a cell phone camera. Then somebody leaked it to Daily Mail. We’re glad it’s finally out there, but why the Fail?
This third Alexander Kueng video from Daily Mail shows the full events leading up to Floyd’s arrest and the last eight minutes of Floyd’s life — footage that’s missing from the eight-minute recording above. Why so many versions? And why did this have to be leaked two and a half months after the event?
Minnesota Attorney General and Antifa supporter Keith Ellison, who’s leading the star chamber prosecution, tried to suppress the body cam videos. He’s now conducting an investigation into the leak. So watch these videos while you can.
Just to note: the damage done in and to America cannot be undone — the most important outcome from the release of these videos will be the reduction or dropping of charges against these cops — otherwise, I don’t expect much to change; after all, they don’t call it a “narrative” because it is dependent on facts.
Recall it was again very recently decided not to charge Darren Wilson in the Michael Brown case — this new “narrative”-driven inquiry happened even after Wilson was cleared by extensive investigations, including a federal/DOJ review, years ago right after the incident.
The ‘Hands up don’t shoot’ lie in the Brown/Ferguson shooting was the last time I watched a mainstream media outlet.
the damage done in and to America cannot be undone
Twitter/Michael Tracey — scroll thru the entire thread (click on “Show this thread”) to see fotos of the damage in Minneapolis taken by Michael Tracey.
An article in The Federalist by Tracey — Corporate Media Is Ignoring Broadest Riots In U.S. History, But Americans Hurt By These Riots Aren’t
This was a no win scenario for the police. A drugged up offender, couldn’t follow orders, jabbering and generally being an ass wipe. The police have to deal with the dregs of society. I don’t envy them.
AmRen — An Active-Duty Officer Analyzes the Latest George Floyd Video
From the article:
This is the Hennepin County autopsy report, which lists the cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restrain, and neck compression.” … The most important finding is Fentanyl, which Floyd had at 11ng/mL. Later in the toxicology report, we find this crucial sentence: “Signs associated with fentanyl toxicity include severe respiratory depression, seizures, hypotension, coma and death. In fatalities from fentanyl, blood concentrations are variable and have been reported as low as 3 ng/mL.” Floyd had more than three times the potentially lethal dose of Fentanyl in his body before the police even showed up.
Then:
The Floyd family hired the medical examiner Michael Baden — prominent for going after police officers for misconduct — to do his own autopsy. Dr. Baden claims that Floyd died from pressure on his neck and back, which interfered with his blood flow and breathing. It will be up to the jury to decide which report is more convincing. My own view is that George Floyd died from a drug-induced panic or overdose coupled with his violent resistance, which caused a fatal medical reaction.
From the Wikipedia page on Baden:
Baden was born in the Bronx, New York on July 27, 1934 to a Jewish family.