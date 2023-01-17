And Now for the Rest of the George Floyd Psyop

As we suspected and asked from Day 1 of the George Floyd incident, where’s the police body-cam footage? Meanwhile, as major racial strife swept the land, the corrupto star chamber Attorney General of Minnesota, Keith Ellison, sat on the evidence, controlled the narrative and failed to provide proper transparency to the public.

Even two months later, the body-cam footage was still being withheld by this skulduggery corrupto. However, attorneys for one of the defendants — officer Thomas Lane, 37, who is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder — secured written transcripts of the videos from three of the officers.

Finally during the trial more body cam was released. You can view it for yourself. There is also a verbal exchange transcript to follow – although it is mostly gibberish and incomprehensible.

Mostly it shows Floyd acting hysterically. He is put into the back seat of the police cruiser. The police are dealing with a non-compliant hard case. After being instructed to calm down and sit, inexplicably in the last portion of the clip the officers take him back out on the street side. To my eyes this action makes zero sense and is suspect.

According to the transcript from his body camera video, officer Lane asked to see Floyd’s hands at least 10 times. The transcript shows Floyd repeatedly asked the officers not to shoot him, saying he had been shot before (not true).

Obviously, Floyd is highly agitated and paranoid from his drug cocktail. It’s also evident that he’s having heart and respiratory difficulties. Even so, he fails to comply with the officer. If you have heart issues, it is recommended that you not “bounce off the walls” as Floyd is seen doing. Instead stay calm and inactive. But Floyd sealed his own fate. This procedure might save your life.

Here’s surveillance video showing officers trying to insert Floyd into the cruiser. It turned up about three weeks after the riots and looting commenced. The officers appear quite patient and deliberate in handling this very large, erratic, and highly drugged individual. The transcript described some version of this when Floyd got out on the other side of the vehicle. That portion is above and only turned up during the star chamber trial.

Floyd says, “I’m sorry, I‘m so sorry. God dang man. Man, l got, I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before.”

Lane asks Floyd to step out of the vehicle. As he is doing so, Floyd says to him, “Okay, Mr. Officer, please don‘t shoot me. Please, man.”

Lane: “I’m not going to shoot you. Step out and face away.”

Floyd: “I’ll look at you eye-to-eye man. Please don‘t shoot me, man.”

Lane: “I’m not shooting you, man.”

Floyd: “l just lost my mom, man.”

Lane asks a witness, one Shawanda Renee Hill, why Floyd is acting erratic.

Lane: “Why’s he getting all squirrelly and not showing us his hands, and just being all weird like that?”

Hill: “I have no clue, because he’s been shot before.”

Lane: “Well, get that, but still, when officers say, ‘Get out of the car.’ ls he drunk, is he on something?”

Hill: “No, he got things going on, I‘m telling you about the police.”

Lane: “What does that mean?”

Hill: “He have problems all the time when they come, especially when that man put that gun like that. It’s been one.”

As the officers are trying to get Floyd into their squad car, he repeatedly tells them he is claustrophobic and asks them to crack a window.

“Y‘all I’m going to die in here! I’m going to die, man!…and I just had COVID-19 man, I don’t want to go back to that,” Floyd says.

Lane tells Floyd he will roll the windows down and turn the air conditioning on.

Floyd tells the officers several times that he cannot breathe and says he wants to lay on the ground. Prior to finally getting Floyd to the ground, he says he cannot breathe multiple times.

At some point, Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao arrive on the scene.

The officers bring Floyd to the ground, where he continues to say he cannot breathe. He repeatedly cries out for his mother and says, “Tell my kids I love them. I’m dead.”

“You’re doing a lot of talking man,” Chauvin tells him.

At one point, Lane asks, “Should we roll him on his side?”

Chauvin replies, “No, he’s staying put where we got him.”

Lane: “Okay. Just worry about the excited delirium or whatever.”

Chauvin: “Well that’s why we got the ambulance coming.”

Lane: “Okay, I suppose.”

Lane asks again a short time later, “Should we roll him on his side?”

EMS arrives to check on Floyd. Lane asks the paramedics, “You want one of us to ride with?” and he goes into the ambulance to help with CPR.

One of the paramedics asks Lane what was going on. Lane replies that they responded to a forgery report and that Floyd was “just not compliant with getting out of the car.”

“We were trying to get him in the back of the squad, and he was just basically resisting … He wasn’t showing us his hands at first. Then, we were trying to get him into the squad, he kicked his way out, he was kicking on there. And we came out the other side, and he was fighting us, and we were just basically restrained him until you guys got here,” Lane says.

So we have established the 6’5″ Floyd was in some sort of drug induced delirious panic and was fighting with officers. Yet, visual evidence has been withheld from the public.

The county coroner determined that Floyd did not die of asphyxiation and also that there was no damage to neck or trachea. In the report it literally says “no life threatening injuries.” He died of heart failure enhanced by high doses of fentanyl and meth.

Who is Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison?

So why is Ellison engaging in Star Chamber justice?

Ellison’s politics are radically Leftist. He is another prime example of a 5th Columnist and of negative selection (kakistocracy) running amok in New America positions of power.

One issue Ellison’s campaign opponents raised was the repeated suspension of his driver’s license for his failure to pay tickets and fines.

Ellison had also failed to pay all or part of his income taxes in five separate years between 1992 and 2000, forcing the state and Internal Revenue Service to put liens on his home. He later paid in excess of $18,000 in fines.

In early 2006, the Minnesota State Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board reprimanded Ellison for events alleged in 2002 and 2004, namely

unreported campaign contributions

discrepancies in cash balances, and

misclassified disbursements during his campaigns for the Minnesota House of Representatives

In 2005, the board opened an investigation, and Ellison was subpoenaed and fined. Ellison was repeatedly fined for late filings, was sued twice by the former A.G. of Minnesota and was warned about absent or incomplete disclosures.

It was alleged that in 2006 Ellison “pushed, shoved and verbally abused” former girlfriend Amy Alexander. Ellison denied the accusation and alleged that Alexander had harassed him and threatened to “destroy” him. A judge granted Ellison’s request for a restraining order against Alexander and refused a similar request by Alexander against Ellison.

In August 2018, Ellison was accused again by an ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, and her son of attempting to drag her off a bed while shouting obscenities.

Ellison’s wife was on the Minneapolis school board.

Ellison’s son, Jeremiah Ellison, is a member of Minneapolis City Council. He has openly declared his support for Antifa.

I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020

In other words, if your business is in Jerehiah’s ward and it was destroyed by Antifa anarchists, Jeremiah doesn’t give a damn. You don’t matter in his world unless you are black or fresh off the boat, so to speak. Nice. And as long as his daddy is A.G., there will never be any prosecutorial proof of Antifa’s criminality in Minnesota that will be allowed to see the light of day. Aren’t there any normies left in Minnesota?

Winter Watch Takeaway

Ellison is a bum and should be recused of any involvement in this highly sketchy George Floyd case (hoax?). He has no business serving as Minnesota’s attorney general or as an officer of the court. We also have a criminally compliant press that fails to bird-dog the truth of this incident. The rest is history as the officers involved were subjected to a star chamber.

Officer Chauvin is allegedly in federal prison in Tucson. Has he ever done an interview on his case? None that I can find or am aware of. Any real journalist care to do so?