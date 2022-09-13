Failing Forward? Fired CNN Host Brian Stelter Gets Harvard Fellowship

Zero Hedge | Sept.12, 2022

Disgraced ex-CNN personality Brian Stelter has landed a new gig since he was fired by the struggling network as part of their effort to regain credibility.

This fall, the former “Reliable Sources” host – who breathlessly peddled Russiagate and other far-left conspiracy theories for half-a-decade – will be joining the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Safety.

“Personal news: I’m joining the @ShorensteinCtr at Harvard Kennedy School,” Stelter tweeted. “This fall I’ll be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, convening discussions, some of which will be live-streamed. Grateful to @nancygibbs and her team for the home!”

