Ex-attorney for Utah AG’s Child Protection Division now accused of producing child porn

KSL | Sept. 15, 2022

Just three weeks after an attorney who used to work for the Child Protection Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office was arrested and accused of possessing child pornography, he was arrested again and accused of producing child pornography.

Gary Lee Bell, 66, of Spanish Fork, was arrested Tuesday by Utah County sheriff’s deputies for investigation of 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sodomy on a child.

In August, detectives with the Utah County sheriff’s Special Victims Unit arrested Bell after they said they found images depicting child pornography on electronic devices owned by Bell. This occurred after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being downloaded.

(***)