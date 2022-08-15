Please Help Save the Donbass Children

4 August 2022

VIDEO REBEL — Gonzalo Lira lives in Kharkov Ukraine. The Ukrainians have taken 60,000 ethnic Russian children away from the Donbass back behind their frontlines. They might be being held as hostages. The local people in the Ukraine fear that the children might be trafficked to sexual predators, never to return. This is not an unreasonable fear as 300,000 women and children are trafficked from Slavic countries every year. None are ever returned. Many are killed in snuff films. The word slave comes from the word Slav.

Please help these children by making everyone you know aware of what happened to them. Demand that these children be allowed to contact their parents and families. Demand that independent observers be allowed to see and to account for all of the children, to check on their welfare and to talk to them without Ukrainian government supervision.

Please help as not one NATO government has said one word in support of these 60,000 at risk children. […]