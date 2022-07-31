The Bizarre Minnesota Case of the Philandro Castile Police Shooting

Large-scale protests in Minnesota followed the acquittal of officer Jeronimo Yanez, who allegedly shot and killed a black man Philandro Castile in 2016. Winter Watch examined the incident that occurred in Falcon Heights, Minn., and calling it a “bizarre” and “cartoon world” is an understatement. You have to watch it all to believe it. This is one to see for yourselves. The video below has survived You Tube purges at least to date.

Castile was shot seven times by a policeman. As you go through the video, you will see no blood splatter on the upholstery. The passenger, Castiles’ girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, then said that as Castile reached for his wallet, he informed the police officer immediately that he was also carrying a firearm but had a conceal-and-carry permit for it.

The officer then panicked, she says, and emptied four shots into the man. The female passenger and her 4 year old daughter are unharmed and in fact do not have a drop of blood on them during the entire sequence.

First notice that the steering wheel is on the right side. For some reason this footage is mirrored, most curious indeed. Prior to the shooting, Castile had been stopped by the police for traffic violations at least 49 times in 13 years. Oh come on really?

After the shooting and in the video we witness Reynolds speaking unemotionally into a camera (for her Facebook) and seemingly off of a script. The live-streaming appears to begin seconds after Castile was shot. At 0:38 the police officer gives the appearance of being “out-of-control,” saying “I told him not to reach for it, I told him to get his hand off it.” This feels like an acted staged race industry scene. The girlfriend responds like she is arguing about speed limits not a fatal shooting. And hardly a peep out of Reynold’s four year old girl.

Apparently the girlfriend also had the forensic wherewithal during the commotion to have counted four rounds fired into Castile and states so on camera at 1:07- “You shot four bullets into him sir.” According to official reports Castile was shot an astonishing seven times.

Only after being removed from the car does Reynolds finally show emotion at 2:10. Reynolds’ daughter is heard chiming in, “Mom, please stop cussing and screaming ’cause I don’t want you to get shooted”.

The video goes blank for three minutes and finished up with Reynolds recapping what transpired.

You see the 4 year old at 5:45 in the video, and she is blank faced and not even crying. Finally as Reynolds sits in the police car handcuffed (states so at 7:34) near the end, some how she miraculously managed to turn the camera back on to film herself and make more comments.

Yes, to tell a convincing lie, you must keep all the details of your story straight. These B team operatives miss that factor all the time.

Her video was viewed nearly 2.5 million times on Facebook.

The day following the shooting, Reynolds said that police had “treated me like a criminal … like it was my fault.”

According to the Star-Tribune, several family members, including Valerie Castile, then walked to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office in an attempt to see Philando’s body. Staffers there would not let them, said Nekima Levy-Pounds, president of the Minneapolis NAACP chapter, who accompanied them.

Nothing to see here, move along? You decide, but a very dicey scene. For one, how could any jury find that firing not one or two but seven rounds at a downed individual, with Reynolds and a four year old child in the confined vehicle, not be extreme negligence? The only two black jurors in the case were in favor of acquitting the cop responsible for his death. Little combines about this nonsensical case.