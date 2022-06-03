Young Males Have Highest Risk of Heart Damage from Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines, Large Study Confirms

Young males are more likely to report heart damage following vaccination with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and the damage is more likely to be reported after the second dose, according to researchers who reviewed the scientific literature and vaccine injury databases in the U.K., EU and U.S.

By Julie Comber, Ph.D | 2 June 2022

THE DEFENDER — Young males are more likely to report heart damage following vaccination with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and the damage is more likely to be reported after the second dose, according to research published May 25 in The BMJ.

The researchers based their conclusion on a systematic review of scientific literature and of vaccine injury data collected by passive reporting systems in the U.K., Europe and U.S.

The goal of the systematic review was to better understand risk factors for developing myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is an inflammation of the lining that surrounds the heart, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were promoted extensively worldwide for use against COVID-19.

Many countries have started booster campaigns, “yet these are the first in their class of vaccines to be approved for use, and as such continued monitoring of their safety is required,” the authors of the review said. […]