Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: 200,000 children taken to Russia — live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of forcibly taking 200,000 children to Russia, adding that Ukraine will punish those responsible. Follow DW for the latest.

200,00 children among those forcibly taken to Russia, according to Zelenskyy

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says Ukraine ‘must win’ the war

UK says Russia has taken most of the city of Sievierodonetsk

An investor panel says Russia has failed to pay $1.9 million in debt

This article was last updated at 07:07 UTC/GMT

Slovakia to send howitzers to Ukraine

Slovakia has said it will deliver eight self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine under a commercial contract signed with a state-controlled producer.

The ministry said the weapons were Zusana 2 howitzers, a modernized version of an older model that has an effective range of 40 kilometers (25 miles) to 50 kilometers.

As well as its long range, the system is known for high accuracy and rate of fire. …

‘200,000 children’ taken from Ukraine to Russia — Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 200,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcibly taken to Russia.

They include children taken from orphanages, children taken with their parents and children separated from their families, according to Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would punish those responsible. He said that Ukraine would also show Russia that it “cannot be conquered, that our people will not surrender and our children will not become the property of the occupiers.”

Ukraine’s president said that 243 children have been killed so far in the war, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing. […]