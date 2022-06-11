US Lays Waste to Cambodia, Then Henry Kissinger Dances on Their Graves

Henry Kissinger, the anointed Crime Syndicate eminence grise of imperial U.S. foreign policy, has warned in an op-ed that no government – not even his beloved hegemon – can defeat CoViD-19 alone, implying that the New World Order he’s always preached must follow.

If the U.S. doesn’t couple its efforts to rebuild its own economy, with the first steps toward creating a global government, “humanity is doomed,” Kissinger wrote in the Wall Street Journal op-ed.

In 1970, Prince Sihanouk of Cambodia was ousted due to a U.S.-backed right-wing military coup. An embittered Sihanouk retaliated by joining with Pol Pot, his former enemy, in opposing Cambodia’s new military government. That same year, the U.S. invaded Cambodia to expel the North Vietnamese from their border encampments. Instead it drove them deeper into Cambodia, where they allied themselves with the Khmer Rouge.

From 1969 until 1973, the U.S. intermittently bombed eastern Cambodia, killing up to 200,000 Cambodian peasants and civilians. As a result, peasants fled from the countryside by the hundreds of thousands and settled in Cambodia’s capital city, Phnom Penh.

The United States employed its standard terror-bombing method against the Cambodian population during 1973. There was a major acceleration after the January 1973 Paris Accords on Vietnam. With the pretext of halting a Khmer Rouge attack on Phnom Penh, U.S. forces carried out 79,959 officially confirmed sorties with B-52 and F-111 bombers against targets inside Cambodia, dropping 539,129 tons of explosives. The bombing was largely indiscriminate and most of these bombs fell upon the most densely populated sections of Cambodia, including the countryside around Phnom Penh.

During the four years of United States’ B-52 bombardment of Cambodia (1969-1973), the Khmer Rouge forces grew from possibly one thousand guerrillas to over 200,000 troops and militia [source]. Between 1969 and ’73, Cambodia became one of the most heavily bombarded countries in history. More tonnage was dropped than on Japan throughout WWII.

All of these events resulted in economic and military destabilization in Cambodia. Henry Kissinger as Secretary of State bares serious responsibility for the outcome. In reality, Kissinger (like Nixon) was a pompous, overrated, empty suit (aka sub-zero) who had demonstrated no cause-and-effect foresight whatsoever. If his incompetence was the issue, his discredited sorry ass should have been fired.

But malice and mayhem was the real goal, so Kissinger stayed on and became as powerful as ever. His true missions were using up munitions and causing a large “depopulation,” or die off. In this, he succeeded. This twisted and evil reptile even spent an inordinate amount of his work schedule planning and selecting the secretive air assaults on Cambodia under the names “Breakfast,” “Lunch,” “Snack,” “Dinner” and “Dessert.”

After Trashing Cambodia and Building Up the Khmer Rouge, US Leaves a Vacuum. Whodathunk?

By 1975, the U.S. had withdrawn its troops from Vietnam. Cambodia’s government, plagued by corruption and incompetence, also lost its American military support. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge army, consisting of teenage peasant guerrillas, marched into Phnom Penh. On April 17, they effectively seized control of Cambodia.

What we are interested in now was evil lizard-licking Kissinger’s attitude toward the mass murder, enslavement and genocide that proceeded from his abject failure in Cambodia. This went on until Jan. 7, 1979, when Vietnam moved in, Phnom Penh fell and Pol Pot was deposed.

All of Cambodia’s cities were forcibly evacuated in 1975. At Phnom Penh, over a period of just two days, 2 million inhabitants were herded on foot into the countryside at gunpoint. As many as 20,000 died along the way.

Millions of Cambodians, who were accustomed to city life, were forced into slave labor in Pol Pot’s “killing fields,” where they soon began dying from overwork, malnutrition and disease, and subsisting on a diet of one tin of rice (180 grams) per person every two days.

Workdays in the fields began around 4 a.m. and lasted until 10 p.m., with only two rest periods allowed during the 18-hour day, all under the armed supervision of young Khmer Rouge soldiers eager to kill anyone for the slightest infraction. Starving people were forbidden to eat the fruit and rice they were harvesting. After the rice crop was harvested, Khmer Rouge trucks would arrive and confiscate the entire crop.

Ten to 15 families lived together with a chairman at the head of each group. All work decisions were made by the armed supervisors with no participation from the workers who were told, “Whether you live or die is not of great significance.”

Anyone suspected of disloyalty to Pol Pot, including eventually many Khmer Rouge leaders, were shot or bludgeoned with an ax.

“What is rotten must be removed,” a Khmer Rouge slogan proclaimed.

By the time is was over, nearly 2 million of the flower of Cambodia’s potential lay in their graves at the hands of Khmer Rouge butchers.

One of the main executioners was Comrade Duch, head of the Tuol Sleng prison complex (S-21) and a former schoolteacher. Duch oversaw a precise department of death. His guards dutifully photographed the prisoners upon arrival and photographed them at or near death, whether their throats were slit, their bodies otherwise mutilated or so thin from torture and near starvation that they were beyond recognition. The photographs were part of the files to prove the enemies of the state had been killed.

Duch even set aside specific days for killing various types of prisoners: one day, the wives of “enemies”; another day, the children; a different day, “factory workers,” wrote Elizabeth Becker, author of “When the War Was Over.”

While this was well underway and to a large degree known, lizard lip-licking Kissinger held pow-wows with first the foreign minister of Thailand and then with President Suharto of Indonesia. None of these criminals seemed the least bit concerned with what was taking place on the ground in Cambodia.

When it came to Cambodians, the phrase “never again” wasn’t even remotely in the vocabulary of the native German-Jew Kissinger.

In this Nov. 26, 1975 declassified State Department document, lizard-licker Kissinger discusses “the Cambodians” with the Thai foreign minister. Exhibiting a strangely detached sociopathy, Henry never addresses the murderous culprits as the Khmer Rouge. It all represents some frigging power structure realpolitik map on twisted Henry’s wall of shame.

In this next declassified State Department document, Kissinger discusses Cambodia with Indonesia’s President Suharto, Jakarta, Dec. 5, 1975. He also green-lighted Indonesia’s murderous invasion of East Timor two days later that killed around 100,000 unarmed civilians. For Henry’s count 100,000 dead was a rounding error.

Former U.S. National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski — another “never again” refugee goon from “Nazism” imported from Europe — was equally bad on the Khmer Rouge, picking up lizard lip’s fumbled ball when he left in 1977.

“I encouraged the Chinese to support Pol Pot. Pol Pot was an abomination. We could never support him, but China could,” he said. According to Brzezinski, the USA “winked, semi-publicly” at Chinese and Thai aid to the Khmer Rouge (1979).

Winter Watch Takeaway

Henry Kissinger is the Eddie Haskell of war criminals. The book “The Trial of Henry Kissinger” by Christopher Hitchens (1949 –2011) examines his role in Indochina, Bangladesh, Chile, Cyprus and East Timor. The documentary under the same name and using Hitchens’ material is recommended viewing for anybody seeking an awakening and the truth.

Lizard lips’ crimes are as well documented, perhaps more so than any other genocidal maniac of the 20th century. Yet, he lingers on, offering counsel and advice to the other reptilians installed in his wake.

