US Lays Waste to Cambodia, Then Henry Kissinger Dances on Their Graves

Henry Kissinger, the anointed Crime Syndicate eminence grise of imperial U.S. foreign policy, has warned in an op-ed that no government – not even his beloved hegemon – can defeat CoViD-19 alone, implying that the New World Order he’s always preached must follow.
If the U.S. doesn’t couple its efforts to rebuild its own economy, with the first steps toward creating a global government, “humanity is doomed,” Kissinger wrote in the Wall Street Journal op-ed.
In 1970, Prince Sihanouk of Cambodia was ousted due to a U.S.-backed right-wing military coup. An embittered Sihanouk retaliated by joining with Pol Pot, his former enemy, in opposing Cambodia’s new military government. That same year, the U.S. invaded Cambodia to expel the North Vietnamese from their border encampments. Instead it drove them deeper into Cambodia, where they allied themselves with the Khmer Rouge.
From 1969 until 1973, the U.S. intermittently bombed eastern Cambodia, killing up to 200,000 Cambodian peasants and civilians. As a result, peasants fled from the countryside by the hundreds of thousands and settled in Cambodia’s capital city, Phnom Penh.
The United States employed its standard terror-bombing method against the Cambodian population during 1973. There was a major acceleration after the January 1973 Paris Accords on Vietnam. With the pretext of halting a Khmer Rouge attack on Phnom Penh, U.S. forces carried out 79,959 officially confirmed sorties with B-52 and F-111 bombers against targets inside Cambodia, dropping 539,129 tons of explosives. The bombing was largely indiscriminate and most of these bombs fell upon the most densely populated sections of Cambodia, including the countryside around Phnom Penh.
During the four years of United States’ B-52 bombardment of Cambodia (1969-1973), the Khmer Rouge forces grew from possibly one thousand guerrillas to over 200,000 troops and militia [source]. Between 1969 and ’73, Cambodia became one of the most heavily bombarded countries in history. More tonnage was dropped than on Japan throughout WWII.
All of these events resulted in economic and military destabilization in Cambodia. Henry Kissinger as Secretary of State bares serious responsibility for the outcome. In reality, Kissinger (like Nixon) was a pompous, overrated, empty suit (aka sub-zero) who had demonstrated no cause-and-effect foresight whatsoever. If his incompetence was the issue, his discredited sorry ass should have been fired.
But malice and mayhem was the real goal, so Kissinger stayed on and became as powerful as ever. His true missions were using up munitions and causing a large “depopulation,” or die off. In this, he succeeded. This twisted and evil reptile even spent an inordinate amount of his work schedule planning and selecting the secretive air assaults on Cambodia under the names “Breakfast,” “Lunch,” “Snack,” “Dinner” and “Dessert.”
After Trashing Cambodia and Building Up the Khmer Rouge, US Leaves a Vacuum. Whodathunk?
By 1975, the U.S. had withdrawn its troops from Vietnam. Cambodia’s government, plagued by corruption and incompetence, also lost its American military support. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge army, consisting of teenage peasant guerrillas, marched into Phnom Penh. On April 17, they effectively seized control of Cambodia.
What we are interested in now was evil lizard-licking Kissinger’s attitude toward the mass murder, enslavement and genocide that proceeded from his abject failure in Cambodia. This went on until Jan. 7, 1979, when Vietnam moved in, Phnom Penh fell and Pol Pot was deposed.
All of Cambodia’s cities were forcibly evacuated in 1975. At Phnom Penh, over a period of just two days, 2 million inhabitants were herded on foot into the countryside at gunpoint. As many as 20,000 died along the way.
Millions of Cambodians, who were accustomed to city life, were forced into slave labor in Pol Pot’s “killing fields,” where they soon began dying from overwork, malnutrition and disease, and subsisting on a diet of one tin of rice (180 grams) per person every two days.
Workdays in the fields began around 4 a.m. and lasted until 10 p.m., with only two rest periods allowed during the 18-hour day, all under the armed supervision of young Khmer Rouge soldiers eager to kill anyone for the slightest infraction. Starving people were forbidden to eat the fruit and rice they were harvesting. After the rice crop was harvested, Khmer Rouge trucks would arrive and confiscate the entire crop.
Ten to 15 families lived together with a chairman at the head of each group. All work decisions were made by the armed supervisors with no participation from the workers who were told, “Whether you live or die is not of great significance.”
Anyone suspected of disloyalty to Pol Pot, including eventually many Khmer Rouge leaders, were shot or bludgeoned with an ax.
“What is rotten must be removed,” a Khmer Rouge slogan proclaimed.
By the time is was over, nearly 2 million of the flower of Cambodia’s potential lay in their graves at the hands of Khmer Rouge butchers.
One of the main executioners was Comrade Duch, head of the Tuol Sleng prison complex (S-21) and a former schoolteacher. Duch oversaw a precise department of death. His guards dutifully photographed the prisoners upon arrival and photographed them at or near death, whether their throats were slit, their bodies otherwise mutilated or so thin from torture and near starvation that they were beyond recognition. The photographs were part of the files to prove the enemies of the state had been killed.
Duch even set aside specific days for killing various types of prisoners: one day, the wives of “enemies”; another day, the children; a different day, “factory workers,” wrote Elizabeth Becker, author of “When the War Was Over.”
While this was well underway and to a large degree known, lizard lip-licking Kissinger held pow-wows with first the foreign minister of Thailand and then with President Suharto of Indonesia. None of these criminals seemed the least bit concerned with what was taking place on the ground in Cambodia.
When it came to Cambodians, the phrase “never again” wasn’t even remotely in the vocabulary of the native German-Jew Kissinger.
In this Nov. 26, 1975 declassified State Department document, lizard-licker Kissinger discusses “the Cambodians” with the Thai foreign minister. Exhibiting a strangely detached sociopathy, Henry never addresses the murderous culprits as the Khmer Rouge. It all represents some frigging power structure realpolitik map on twisted Henry’s wall of shame.
In this next declassified State Department document, Kissinger discusses Cambodia with Indonesia’s President Suharto, Jakarta, Dec. 5, 1975. He also green-lighted Indonesia’s murderous invasion of East Timor two days later that killed around 100,000 unarmed civilians. For Henry’s count 100,000 dead was a rounding error.
Former U.S. National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski — another “never again” refugee goon from “Nazism” imported from Europe — was equally bad on the Khmer Rouge, picking up lizard lip’s fumbled ball when he left in 1977.
“I encouraged the Chinese to support Pol Pot. Pol Pot was an abomination. We could never support him, but China could,” he said.
According to Brzezinski, the USA “winked, semi-publicly” at Chinese and Thai aid to the Khmer Rouge (1979).
Winter Watch Takeaway
Henry Kissinger is the Eddie Haskell of war criminals. The book “The Trial of Henry Kissinger” by Christopher Hitchens (1949 –2011) examines his role in Indochina, Bangladesh, Chile, Cyprus and East Timor. The documentary under the same name and using Hitchens’ material is recommended viewing for anybody seeking an awakening and the truth.
Lizard lips’ crimes are as well documented, perhaps more so than any other genocidal maniac of the 20th century. Yet, he lingers on, offering counsel and advice to the other reptilians installed in his wake.
Thank’s for sharing this. I had no clue about the extent of evil and murder Kissinger’s America brought to bear upon the citizens of Cambodia.
Just did some quick research on Christopher Hitchens and found his story rather strange. Turns out Hitchens called anyone who doubted the 9/11 myth a “crackpot” and was a full supporter of the Iraq war.
“The 11 September attacks “exhilarated” him, bringing into focus “a battle between everything I love and everything I hate” and strengthening his embrace of an interventionist foreign policy that challenged “fascism with an Islamic face.” His numerous editorials in support of the Iraq War caused some to label him a neoconservative, although Hitchens insisted he was not “a conservative of any kind”, and his friend Ian McEwan described him as representing the anti-totalitarian left.”
Seems strange to me Hitchens would abhor Kissinger for his Southeast Asia antic’s and support him in his Iraq foray.
After 9/11 it would seem the usual suspects must have had the “would you like to live or die” conversation with Hitchens. He didn’t die an old man as it was (13 April 1949 – 15 December 2011-esophageal cancer). The Crime Syndicate would have had a lot on their hands if this guy was a 9/11 skeptic. In dealing with Kissinger he was hyper-sensitive about the anti-semite canard, and you can’t go down the 9/11 rabbit hole being that way.
I have no regard for Christopher Hitchens – the man was a conceited egomaniac. By definition the truth meant nothing to him. On every occasion that I watched him in debate, he loved to work the crowd and get cheap laughs at the expense of his opponent. No contribution to the argument was made, just gratuitous self aggrandizement. It is no surprise at all that he held contradictory views on Kissinger. Every narcissist from Pontius Pilate to Luther is by definition guaranteed to be a hypocrite.
The post is about Kissinger, not the personality or even hyprocrisy of Christopher Hitchens. That’s a tu quoque fallacious argument.
The fact is he wrote a well researched expose of the criminality of Henry Kissinger- end of story for my purposes.
Hey Vikram – who cares ?!
Hitchens was, at the very least, someone to be regarded. I'm sure he, along
with a great majority of humanity, consider you of little regard. Hitchens was,
to anyone of modest discernment, a premier mind and wit, with verbal skill
and spontaneity rarely to be matched. Listening to him talk and periodically
debate – and school – others was one of those rare good uses of television.
Please let us know when you'll be on or about your next book. Thanks
Bill Clinton tried to pour cold water on the significance of Bohemian Grove, when he laughed ‘O, you mean that thing where they dance nekked in the woods in California?, ha ha ha!’
They might dance ‘nekked in the woods’, but they do far more than that, including planning the destruction of countries, peoples and organizations that come in the way of their megalomania. To steel themselves to go through with the cold blooded murder of millions, they ceremonially “cremate care” in a highly significant ceremony at the heart of Bohemian Grove.
Kissinger has attended several cremations of care, and his deeds are proof of his callousness and deliberate inability to care. Totally, completely deliberate and pre-meditated. Handcuffs? bah! pass the noose please…now where’s the highest tree?
Let’s not forget the cremation of Santa Rosa, either. The Santa Rosa airport is where the Evil Elite park their jets when they are attending the annual meetings at Bohemian Grove.
Just over a year ago,one or several of these creeps got the bright idea of using the town of Santa Rosa as a sort of burnt offering. Over 5,000 houses were burned over some 6 hours on the morning of October 9, 2017. The targeted neighborhoods- Coffey Park, Fountain Grove and the Journey’s End mobile home park were entirely destroyed.
great point, that shit had to be some kind of emf weapon- those fires burnt cars so hot that their steel wheels melted, but then 10 feet away, normal vegetation remained? as Russ likes to say, they expect us to not believe our lying eyes…
The documentary “S-21” is available in its entirety on YouTube (well I hope it’s still there…I saw it twice.) Warning: extremely disturbing!
Since the kosher KABAL took control of England in 1694 by installing first private Central Bank of England. Then using England plunder the world for few kosher rats in London, calling them self English empire. Using the Brishit take control of USA and installing kosher kabal Federal Reserve a ultimate control by psychopaths. Even more crimes was made by kosher kabal on Germans after WW2 and still occupying the country till today. They starve to death more then 10 million Germans including children after the war. The bombing of German cities was real holocaust and those who were responsible still are celebrated as heroes. Kissinger belong to the same kosher kabal who use US Army – United Satan Army, as assassin for jewish Central banking mafia and today just THREE countries are free from jewish usury, Iran,Syria, North Korea. The biggest victim of the jewish Central Banking usury mafia are citizen of USA who lives have been destroyed and don’t even know it.
A good rant Adolf, but then it drifts from the right path. Your namessake was not a good guy as your link tries to argue. He was controlled opposition just like Trump is today to the Qanon deluded millenial spoilt crowd, who deludes itself to be “awake”. Dolfy was financed by the top joo banksters from NY (including the Bush family) and founded the BIS in Switzerland with Brishit help. The king of England was his biggest fan and had to abdicate. Dolfy was served power on a golden tablet in the numerologically significant year of 1933. The world is run by jewsuits and masons and they control all political sides of all (false) dialectics. This includes Dolfy, Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, Putin, JFK, Trump, Kim in North Korea, Xi in China, the Iranian “leaders”, Castro in Cuba, Gandhi in India etc. Govermment religion is one of the worst ones and well wielded by the satanists agains the sheeple or the semi-awake. Beware! For more details of Dolfy read Miles W Mathis papers on him.
Nixon was a genius and Kissinger was his muse. You’ve left out the best part of the story, the beginning and middle, only to focus on the end.
?Could things have ended differently?? Probably not.
The real sociopath, LBJ had spent precious lives, and years play at a game of war. LBJ didn’t try to win.
At the end of the war, Nixon was tired of the back stabbing from his feckless “allies”. Unlike LBJ, Nixon punched the enemy in the nose with his air campaign Linebacker I (and) Linebacker II. The Cambodians would have been better off being a faithful ally of the USA, by keeping the Vietnamese out of their country.
War is hell. Time and Time again Cambodian leaders chose badly.
Something, Something, you reap what you sow…..
After Pol Pot invaded Vietnam, the Vietnamese returned the favor and invaded Cambodia. That dumb decision afforded the USA a RARE chance to point out – on the World Stage- that Vietnam was a dangerous expansionist totalitarian communist menace.
Jim Jones > in the famous words of Mike Myers as ‘Wayne’ from Wayne’s World …
ARE YOU MENTAL ?!! Somebody ought’a “punch you in the nose” by unleashing
an ‘air campaign” on the house you live in and see how you like it. Then in the
aftermath and bloody carnage, strangers could discuss you and your family in
dispassionate political terms like “you chose badly” and ‘something, something,
you reap what you sow …” Uh huh. Other than that, brilliant comment. Geesh.
Oh yeah – war is hell. Let’s not forget that.
Jim Jones is most likely a troll (75% likelihood) or else a pajama person (25%)… Asinine comment, Jim, wake up or finish your shot of flavor-aid, cunt
Very well said Rommel 41. I wonder what “Jim Jones” has lost here.
… unleashing an ‘air campaign” on the house you live in and see how you like it.
US involvement in Vietnam was a huge/tragic mistake — but what was the reason for the “air campaign” — was it just wanton, senseless destruction?
Look at a map of SE Asia (link) — NV was sending munitions to SV via Laos and Cambodia, and those countries either couldn’t or wouldn’t stop it — the munitions were used to kill US troops in SV — I guarantee you that if I had been a US soldier engaged in combat in SV, I would have wanted military commanders to do everything they could to interdict the supplies being used by the enemy trying to kill me.
Military commanders have an obligation to do everything they can to advance the war effort/aims, while trying to keep their own casualties to a minimum — but due to political opposition to the war in Vietnam at the time, including/especially expanding it to Laos and Cambodia, it was impossible to do that openly, despite the fact such an expansion was justified by the military reality.