The Necessity of Incendiary Bombing Japan Was Another Evil Deception

An important element of suppressed history is that Japan was actively seeking to negotiate a surrender as early as 1944 and throughout 1945. In April 1945, the war party of Japan was diminished, and a peace group headed by Kantaro Suzuki took office with the mission of ending the war.
The Secret MacArthur Memorandum Revealed
In a front-page article that appeared in The Chicago Tribune and Washington Times-Herald in Aug. 19, 1945, writer Walter Trohan reported that seven months earlier (on Jan. 20, 1945) President Roosevelt had received a 40-page memorandum from Gen. Douglas MacArthur outlining five separate surrender overtures from high-level Japanese officials just two days prior to his departure for the Yalta meeting with Stalin and Churchill.
Admiral William D. Leahy, FDR’s chief of staff, leaked the MacArthur communication to Trohan in early 1945 for fear it would be classified as top secret for decades or even destroyed. The authenticity of Trohan’s article was never challenged by the White House. Former President Herbert Hoover personally queried Gen. MacArthur on the Tribune’s story and the general acknowledged its accuracy in every detail.
The memo showed that the Japanese were offering surrender terms virtually identical to the ones ultimately accepted by the Americans at the formal surrender ceremony on Sept. 2 — that is, complete surrender of everything but the post of the emperor. Specifically, the terms of these peace overtures included:
- Complete surrender of all Japanese forces and arms, at home, on island possessions, and in occupied countries.
- Occupation of Japan and its possessions by Allied troops under American direction.
- Japanese relinquishment of all territory seized during the war, as well as Manchuria, Korea and Taiwan.
- Regulation of Japanese industry to halt production of any weapons and other tools of war.
- Release of all prisoners of war and internees.
- Surrender of designated war criminals.
Historian Harry Elmer Barnes in an article titled “Hiroshima: Assault on a Beaten Foe” (National Review, May 10, 1958) wrote:
The authenticity of the Trohan article was never challenged by the White House or the State Department, and for very good reason. After General MacArthur returned from Korea in 1951, his neighbor in the Waldorf Towers, former President Herbert Hoover, took the Trohan article to General MacArthur and the latter confirmed its accuracy in every detail and without qualification.
It is generally known that as WWII wound down, brain-addled President Roosevelt was surrounded by pro-Soviet elements. In February 1945 at Yalta, FDR was prepared to subject all of eastern Europe to the communist Soviet Union. He blathered:
“I just have a hunch that Stalin is not that kind of a man. I think that if I give him everything I possibly can and ask for nothing from him in return, ‘noblesse oblige’, he won’t try to annex anything and will work with me for a world of democracy and peace.”
The idea that the U.S. needed Soviet forces to defeat Japan after Germany’s surrender is a myth. But the Soviets signaled that they wanted part of the Japanese spoils of war. It would have meant dragging out the Pacific war long enough so that the Soviets could wrap up the Battle of Berlin (early May 1945), and build and redeploy a force to the east.
The Soviets declared war on Japan on Aug. 9 after the alleged A-bombs were dropped. This was an opportunistic war fought until V.J. Day on Sept. 2, and it allowed the Soviet Union a toehold in Manchuria and North Korea. It had zero strategic purpose or necessity for the U.S. Rather, it was just more Soviet looting and spoils. Receiving little mention is that 560,000 to 760,000 Japanese personnel in the Soviet Union and Mongolia were interned to work in labor camps as POWs. Of them, it is estimated that between 60,000 and 347,000 died in captivity. Not much transparency exists on this affair.
Read “Operation Keelhaul: Britain’s Repatriation of Anti-Communist Russians and Ukrainians to Stalin for Certain Death”
In addition, FDR, one of the nastiest characters of that era, determined that peace could not come until Japanese (and American servicemen) had suffered more. The measure of FDR as a war criminal and mass murderer can be found in the realization that he dismissed MacArthur’s report after only a “casual reading” and described the general as a “poor politician.” In reality, MacArthur was on the righteous side of history.
Thus, around the time of FDR’s death on April 12, 1945, and the hand off of power to poorly informed Truman, three different peace initiatives by Japan were rebuffed.
On April 7, acting Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu met with Swedish ambassador Widon Bagge in Tokyo and asked him “to ascertain what peace terms the United States and Britain had in mind.” Similar Japanese peace signals through Portugal, on May 7, and again through Sweden, on May 10, were largely ignored by the U.S.
Indeed, peace overtures from Japan were greeted with air assaults; notably, on May 23 and 25, 1945, with the greatest air raid of the Pacific war. More than 500 massive B-29 “Superfortress” bombers unleashed 4,500 tons of incendiary bombs on the heart of the already battered Japanese capital. Generating gale-force winds, the exploding incendiaries obliterated Tokyo’s commercial center and railway yards and consumed the Ginza entertainment district. Two days later, on May 25, a second strike of 502 “Superfortress” planes roared low over Tokyo, raining down some 4,000 tons of explosives. Together, these two B-29 raids destroyed 56 square miles, or half of the Japanese capital.
The May and June fire bombings had destroyed much of the country’s six largest cities, killing between 112,000 and 126,762 people and rendering millions homeless. From mid June until the end of the war, the firebombing was extended to undefended smaller and medium size cities. On one night of June 17, 1945 Hamamatsu, Kagoshima, Ōmuta, Fukuoka and Yokkaichi were each attacked and completely destroyed by a wing of B-29s using similar tactics to those employed in the firebombing raids against the major cities.
The B-29 firebombing campaign brought the destruction of 3.1 million homes, leaving 15 million people homeless and killing about a million of them. For the record, the Battle of Okinawa, fought April 1 to June 22, 1945, was wrapping up. The death toll was approximately 100,000 Japanese military personal, 100,000 island civilians (out of 300,000) and 20,195 Americans.
While it is true that there was a war party in Japan, as Okinawa was fully secured on June 22, Emperor Hirohito intervened as leader of a peace faction and called a meeting of the Supreme War Council, which included the prime minister, the foreign minister and the leading military figures.
“We have heard enough of this determination of yours to fight to the last soldiers,” said Emperor. “We wish that you, leaders of Japan, will strive now to study the ways and the means to conclude the war. In doing so, try not to be bound by the decisions you have made in the past.” Note that in April Hirohito had “advised” that the bushido or samurai last ender approach be abandoned. …
On July 12, Hirohito summoned Fumimaro Konoye, who had served as prime minister in 1940-41. Explaining that “it will be necessary to terminate the war without delay,” the Emperor said that he wished Konoye to secure peace with the Americans and British through the Soviets. As Prince Konoye later recalled, the Emperor instructed him “to secure peace at any price, notwithstanding its severity.”
The next day, July 13, Foreign Minister Shigenori Togo wired ambassador Naotake Sato in Moscow: “See [Soviet foreign minister] Molotov before his departure for Potsdam … Convey His Majesty’s strong desire to secure a termination of the war … Unconditional surrender is the only obstacle to peace …”
The primary fear for the Japanese — particularly after what happened in Europe to defeated Axis leadership — was that the Americans would humiliate their emperor or perhaps even execute him as a war criminal.
Summarizing the messages between Togo and Sato, U.S. naval intelligence said that Japan’s leaders, “though still balking at the term ‘unconditional surrender,'” recognized that the war was lost and had reached the point in which they have “no objection to the restoration of peace on the basis of the [1941] Atlantic Charter.” These messages, said Assistant Secretary of the Navy Lewis Strauss, “indeed stipulated only that the integrity of the Japanese Royal Family be preserved.”
Navy Secretary James Forrestal termed the intercepted messages “real evidence of a Japanese desire to get out of the war.”
Historian Alperovitz noted that “with the interception of these messages, there could no longer be any real doubt as to the Japanese intentions; the maneuvers were overt and explicit and, most of all, official acts.”
Koichi Kido, Japan’s Lord Privy Seal and a close adviser to the emperor, later affirmed: “Our decision to seek a way out of this war, was made in early June before any atomic bomb had been dropped and Russia had not entered the war. It was already our decision.”
Rather than wrapping up the end of hostilities, the Allies didn’t signal surrender terms until the Potsdam Declaration on July 27, 1945. In the declaration, the three governments agreed that Japan should be given the opportunity to end the fighting. They called on Tokyo to “proclaim now the unconditional surrender of all Japanese armed forces and to provide proper and adequate assurances of their good faith in such action. The alternative for Japan is prompt and utter destruction.”
However the terror continued as six more cities (Aomori, Ichinomiya, Tsu, Uji-Yamada Ōgaki and Uwajima) were attacked on 28 July. On the 1st of August, 836 B-29s staged the largest single raid of World War II, dropping 6,145 tons of bombs and mines. The cities of Hachiōji, Mito, Nagaoka and Toyama were the main targets of this operation; all four suffered extensive damage and 99.5 percent of buildings in Toyama were destroyed. The cities of Imabari, Maebashi, Nishinomiya and Saga were attacked on 5 August. On August 8 two days after Hiroshima, daylight incendiary raids were conducted against the cities of Yawata and Fukuyama; these attacks destroyed 21 percent of Yawata’s urban area and over 73 percent of Fukuyama.
There was a promise that Japan would not be enslaved as a race.
Not a word was said about the emperor. The sad irony is that, as it actually turned out, American leaders had already decided to retain the emperor as a symbol of authority and continuity. They realized, correctly, that Hirohito was useful as a figurehead and prop for their own occupation authority in postwar Japan.
But a short time later, U.S. jokers were eagerly licking their fangs to try out their new toys, which had just been made ready.
United States Strategic Bombing Survey (issued in 1946) stated in its official report: “Hiroshima and Nagasaki were chosen as targets because of their concentration of activities and population.”
After the July 1943 firestorm destruction of Hamburg, the mid-February 1945 holocaust of Dresden and the fire bombings of Tokyo and other Japanese cities, America’s criminal leaders were, as U.S. Army Gen. Leslie Groves later put it, “generally inured to the mass killing of civilians.”
Read “The Non-Existent Trial of British War Criminal and Monster Frederick Lindemann”
On Aug. 6, 1945, the world dramatically entered the Atomic Age. With neither warning or precedent, an American plane dropped a single nuclear bomb on Hiroshima. About 90,000 civilians were killed immediately. Another 40,000 were injured, many of whom died in protracted agony from radiation sickness. Three days later, a second atomic strike on the city of Nagasaki killed some 37,000 people and injured another 43,000. Together, the two bombs eventually killed an estimated 200,000 Japanese civilians.
Takeaway: There is a debate that I entered into that incendiary and not atomic weapons were used. I no longer have a strong opinion either way, but this was discussed in this post: “Was Hiroshima Firebombed and Not Nuked?”
Admiral Leahy, chief of staff to presidents Roosevelt and Truman, summed up the whole affair:
“It is my opinion that the use of the barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan … The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender because of the effective sea blockade and the successful bombing with conventional weapons … My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages. I was not taught to make war in that fashion, and wars cannot be won by destroying women and children.”
Final takeway: The war could have ended in June (if not sooner) right after Okinawa. All it would have taken were gestures on a few points of Japanese pride and it would have been over, thus preventing all the casualties of July and August of 1945. This is a case of victors, who were very much bullies and criminals, kicking their enemy (civilians) when they were down and following a pattern that was very much repeated in Germany. Overrated criminal psychopath FDR said it all: “They need to suffer more.”
In the book “The Decision to Drop the Atomic Bomb,” historian Dennis D. Wainstock concludes that the bombings were not only unnecessary but were based on a vengeful policy that actually harmed American interests. He writes (pp. 124, 132):
By April 1945, Japan’s leaders realized that the war was lost. Their main stumbling block to surrender was the United States’ insistence on unconditional surrender. They specifically needed to know whether the United States would allow Hirohito to remain on the throne. They feared that the United States would depose him, try him as a war criminal, or even execute him …
Unconditional surrender was a policy of revenge, and it hurt America’s national self-interest. It prolonged the war in both Europe and East Asia, and it helped to expand Soviet power in those areas.
One thing is a fact: napalm firebombing of wooden Japanese cities was extremely destructive.
Tokyo: 334 planes, 16 sq miles destroyed
So a fourth of that on Hiroshima with 4 sq. miles area destroyed could be done with 83 planes. No that much of stretch to run an operation with the same impact as claimed for the a-bomb.
From the article: On July 12, Hirohito summoned Fumimaro Konoye, who had served as prime minister in 1940-41. Explaining that “it will be necessary to terminate the war without delay,” the Emperor said that he wished Konoye to secure peace with the Americans and British through the Soviets. As Prince Konoye later recalled, the Emperor instructed him “to secure peace at any price, notwithstanding its severity.”
For the record my own dad was a naval pilot operating in harms way off Japan in 1945 as the criminals in command dragged the war out. The Pacific war could have wrapped up several months earlier.
Potsdam was on July 26, 1945, and at that point Japan was prostrate and had little threat capability. The war ended just two weeks later after two more large cities were eviscerated by atom bomb.
The banksters are bloodthirsty. They “opened up” Japan in 1852, used them to attack Russia in 1905 and then maneuvered them into WW2.
The old quote “history is a set of lies agreed upon” could not be more correct when it comes to WWII. One book I found to be mind blowing was “The Strange Death Of FDR” by author Emanuel M Josephson. This book was published in 1948 and tells a very different story of the life and death of FDR than the accepted version. Josephson makes the case for FDR already being dead at the time of YALTA and the conference being attended by a body double:
“It therefore appears to be a certainty that President Roosevelt was either dead, or
incompetent mentally, on January 6, 1945; and that since the same person appears in the photographs released from the Yalta conference, it evidently was the double who attended that conference. Winston Churchill remarked in his autobiography about how strangely different a person was the “Roosevelt” who attended the Yalta conference. There is reason to believe that he was aware of the fact that he was dealing with a double. The Communists, undoubtedly, had been informed of the deception by their Axis partners, and were fully aware of it. This may explain the demand on the part of the Soviet Ambassador following the death that the coffin be opened and he be permitted to view the remains, on behalf of his
government. The request was denied. Both the request and its denial are quite extraordinary. It creates the impression that Stalin and the Soviets were trying to make sure of the elimination of a trusted agent; or that they were checking to make sure of a purge.
Josephson makes a great case for FDR out Hitlering Hitler.
P.S. Truman was also a 33rd degree Freemason
Great article, Russ. Every person on earth should read this. To say that FDR was surrounded by pro-Soviet elements woefully understates the case. FDR was himself fanatically pro-Soviet. He was in fact Stalin’s secret partner from 1933 until his death in 1945.
escaping lies is difficult…I read a few excerpts of the Ponerology book, in the first few pages, Rodulf Hoess comes in as a stand in for the evil presumably Ponerology is wirtten about, neglecting the fact that Hoess had been tortured and he confessed only to save his family, as explained in that wonderful documentary One Third of the H……, still available on YT. In fact, the H******* is a guilt laden psy-op against Europeans — or perhaps better, a weaponized psyop; as Germar says, even if 200,000 people starved to death in there making war materiel for the Wehrmacht it is still a crime against humanity, but so is Dresden; though Dresden is worse in fact. In fact, I surmise that the barely mentioned H******* post WW II, really got going in the 1970s as David Irving’s books on Dresden came out; so it is pyschological projection, the Allies have to double down on the evil of the Nazis to let themselves off the hook morally speaking. Excuse the staccato manner, this is not criticism of Winter Watch; or the Ponerology book, as the author can adduce wrong evidence not known to him which does not necessarily blow up his whole thesis.
Dr. Lobaczewski as a Pole experienced both German and Soviet occupation first hand which of course tempers his outlook. His psychopath rules applied to the Axis AND the Allies, and was amplified by the war.
The ‘holocaust’ dates precisely from 1978, the year a French Jew named Claude
Lanzmann produced a movie called ‘Shoah’ meaning holocaust in Hebrew. What is the significance of 1978? Why that year? Because it was 33 years from the end of the war, and they always work that number 33, into their various frauds.
We have an unabridged 1977 Webster’s in which the word ‘holocaust’ only appears in small case. No mention of the H concept. Also in research we found a book dated 1952, written by a group of rabbis. Our objective was to study Ernst Rudin. In their book, they mention no Big H. Their outrage concerned all those who died in Rudin’s medical system in Germany as medical guinea pigs. Nothing about the camps. Wish I could lay hold of my notes and that title.
Firebombing was actually much more horrific than the fictional A-Bomb was purported to accomplish.
Thanks for the link. I will give it a read.Miles Mathis also calls nuclear weapons a hoax.
I just finished “Exploding the Nuclear Myth”. I must say Akio’s evidence is first rate and he has made a believer out of me. Thanks again for the link.
Isn’t it interesting, how the Fukushima event has brought things full circle. Karma indeed.
As an astrologer, I have the honor of watching the great cycles come and go. It’s been
so many years since Atlantis. And yet it seems like only yesterday….
David Dionisi is essential reading on this topic. A death cult ran U.S. war policy, and little has changed 74 years later.
My grandfather, Wes Browning, was over 6 feet tall with big frame who lived well into his nineties, and, was always jovial, hands clasped over his big belly while chuckling in conversations, with friends and family.
You’d have never thought that a few years prior he weighed 90 something lbs and was having his mustache plucked out, hair by hair from under his lips by Japanese soldiers, who were forbidden to grow one unless an officer. I’ve heard stories of Axis meetings on the eastern front where even the Nazis were a bit shocked at how vicious the Japanese were.
As one of the “Battling Bastards of Bataan,” he had SRO tickets to see the mushroom cloud over Nagasaki. He always said they thought a weapons depot had been bombed. They deduced the war effort was favoring the allies based on observations of allied aircraft and increased engine noise.
His POW camp was “liberated” soon thereafter. I use air quotes there, because he said no officer or commanding authority ever walked in with enthusiastic announcements, or anything. He said it was oddly a reporter who informed him and his emaciated mates that he knew for a fact that US bombers and aircraft were taking off from nearby airfield, empty of supplies. He further suggested that he had no authority to tell them to do anything, but that he knew those pilots would be more than happy to give anyone a lift back stateside.
So, as flight navigator for 27th Bomb Grp Light, he was sent to the Phillipines and after arrival, McArthur et al. then provide them with exactly one bomber for every bomb group there. Eventually, they took up arms and effectively surrendered after they ran out of ammo.
Then a brief leisurely stroll down the Bataan peninsula, carrying fellow GIs too tired or injured for the walk, before heading off to prison labor camp for nearly 3 years in Japan. HE eventually wound up working the mines for a company which would eventually become Mitsubishi. While it may have been years later and all, I could never forgive my uncle’s decision to buy a used Mitsubishi car for his teenage daughter in the ’90s. My grandfather never even mentioned it all if he even was aware of it. I can safely say he would have barely shrugged a shoulder over it, which was the attitude of humble confidence and forgiveness which lead to his longevity, just true blue Christian character that leads by example.
After prisoner of war camp, he reenlisted for Korea, and eventually ended in in SAC, flying Dr Strangelove missions along the Russian border. My family didn’t even know about the SAC stint until years later.
But it’s the reenlisting for Korea part that “kills” me about my amazingly resilient grandfather. As I imagine my way of thinking, if I’d survived three years as Japanese a p.o.w. I might be done with that whole “war” brand of “theater.”
It has always been sad to see how that whole eastern front has been swept under the rug, while Normandy glory is ubiquitous.
“We’re the battling bastards of Bataan;
No mama, no papa, no Uncle Sam.
No aunts, no uncles, no cousins, no nieces,
No pills, no planes, no artillery pieces.
And nobody gives a damn.
Nobody gives a damn.”
– Frank Hewlett 1942
My grandfather: inspiration enough for me!
….No Mama, no Papa, no Uncle Sam! What an appropriate slogan!
The ‘evil deception’ was more that it would have been necessary to invade Japan (like Europe) in order to end the war; this appears to have been military nonsense — by summer 1945 the US had absolutely complete air and naval superiority in the Pacific, and could have pressured Japan to surrender (even unconditionally) via a blockade of the main Japanese islands, enforced by US sea and air power — so the false, or ‘evil’ if you prefer, dichotomy/choice was invade Japan to end the war, and incur massive additional casualties (on both sides), or drop the atomic bomb in order to convince Japan to surrender unconditionally.
Looking back from today it seems easy to conclude that it wasn’t necessary to use atomic weapons — but I wasn’t alive then to experience the war firsthand, so I’m somewhat reluctant to condemn too strongly those who chose to try to end it sooner/without an invasion by dropping the bombs.
PARDONING DEVILS:
The American Cover Up of Imperial Japanese Unit 731
By: Ian Schneier
DA-SC-86-06482
After General Douglas MacArthur accepted the official surrender of Japan on September 2nd, 1945, work began on the compilation of evidence of Japanese war crimes, eventuating in the establishment of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East (IMTFE).[1] The tribunal’s initial charter states, “As one of the terms of surrender… stern justice shall be meted out to all war criminals.”[2] Adding to Imperial Japan’s irreparably tarnished image were the seemingly unending accounts of Japanese atrocities committed across mainland Asia and the Pacific islands. Rape, torture, and astonishingly creative cruelty grew to characterize the Imperial Japanese military.[3] It could be reasonably expected that Allied forces would have upheld the charter of the IMTFE, prosecuting Japanese war criminals to the fullest extent available. Unfortunately, some of the worst Japanese crimes against humanity were deliberately omitted from human rights tribunals: the chemical and biological experimentation on Chinese and Allied POWs by Imperial Army Unit 731. Although responsible for some of the most grotesque atrocities committed in either theater of the Second World War, much of Unit 731 was granted immunity from war crimes prosecution by the United States government.[4] By granting immunity to the leaders of Unit 731, the United States set a precedent that America would overlook any violation of human rights, no matter how horrific or illegal, if it were politically or strategically expedient to do so.
Unit 731
Established by Emperor Hirohito in 1936, Unit 731’s exact mission varied over the course of its operations, but two main focuses remained constant. First, the Imperial Army of Japan wanted to research and develop the creation of biological or chemical agents which, if necessary, could be weaponized against Allied civilian populations.[5] Second, the Unit was tasked with researching the effects of extraordinary conditions on the human body with the aim of bettering the treatment of Japanese soldiers in combat.[6] In the pursuit of both aims, Unit 731 conducted experiments unique in both their extreme creativity and brutality. During the research of weaponized chemical and biological agents, ‘field tests’ were repeatedly conducted in mainland China on unsuspecting Chinese civilians; these field tests often entailed the bombing of Chinese villages with clay molds filled with thousands of plague infected fleas in order to observe the lethality and transmissibility of the plague.[7] Other field tests focused on the production of bacterial agents that would be used to poison enemy rivers or infect enemy crops, highlighting the Imperial Japanese Army’s goal of targeting Allied civilian populations.[8] The bulk of this research involved experimentation on live human test subjects. Rather than calling them people, Unit 731’s scientists callously labeled these human subjects “logs” (marutas in Japanese).[9] Logs were subjected to whatever conditions the Imperial Japanese army saw appropriate to investigate, without anesthetic. Logs¸ who included infants, women, and children, were poisoned, starved, burned, boiled, electrified, dehydrated, gassed, and frozen to death.[10] To study the effects of frostbite and test various methods of treatment, logs would have limbs forcibly submerged in ice water until the limbs had frozen and swollen.[11] In order to observe the effects of various diseases on the human body, logs would be infected with lethal diseases and then dissected while still alive.[12] In order to determine the limits of human blood loss, logs underwent blood transfusions with horse blood.[13] Female logs were often raped in order to examine the effects of venereal diseases on developing fetuses who were then vivisected (cut open while alive) alongside their mother.[14] These examples of Unit 731’s human experimentation, macabre as they are, do not come close to encompassing all of the horrific experiments and research conducted by Unit 731; however, these terrible examples do illustrate the gravity of the United States’ decision to pardon the leadership of Unit 731. By pardoning the experimenters who vivisected innocent men, women, and children, the American government set the dangerous precedent that it would intentionally overlook any violation of human rights if it were provided reason enough to do so.
Political/Military Landscape
In 1945, the United States’ explicit strategic reason to pardon members of Unit 731 was the threat posed by the USSR. Unit 731’s experiments, horrific as they were, provided enormous amounts of useful medical knowledge and data to the United States Army regarding biological and chemical warfare.[15] After gathering the Unit’s data, General Douglas MacArthur decided that the information learned by members of Unit 731 had the potential to be of major strategic importance in a future war against the Soviet Union.[16] This meant that the secrecy of Unit 731’s data became a strategic priority and that all information gathered on the Unit would be strictly confidential, precluding Unit 731’s inclusion in the Tokyo War Crimes Trail.[17] The U.S. Army’s response to public inquiry regarding Japanese experimentation on human subjects was a mix of feigned ignorance, outright deception, and intentional suppression. When prodded by American journalists, U.S. Army leadership repeatedly claimed to have found no evidence of Japanese experimentation on human test subjects.[18]
Over time, this continued refusal to acknowledge the crimes of Unit 731 began to create issues between the United States and Allied nations in the Pacific, namely the USSR. Soviet troops had captured multiple research facilities used by Unit 731 in Manchuria and concluded that the Imperial Japanese Army had been performing biological experiments on Allied POWs.[19] After Soviet intelligence gathered the necessary evidence, they established a human rights tribunal in the eastern-Russian city of Khabarovsk. The trial at Khabarovsk, in keeping with the Stalinist traditions of the time, was less a trial and more a ten-day retelling and condemnation of the Japanese human experiments in Manchuria; however, the Khabarovsk trial deserves recognition as the only public forum at the time which discussed and released information regarding the atrocities committed by Unit 731.[20] Tellingly, the findings of the Khabarovsk trials, “Were publicly dismissed by U.S. authorities as communist propaganda.”[21] Furthermore, “The Soviet Prosecutor at the IMTFE attempted to initiate a new tribunal to try other Unit 731 personnel… but, MacArthur ensured that his initiatives were thwarted.”[22] Although American strategic preparations for a war with the Soviet Union were not unfounded, the decisions made by General Douglas MacArthur to cover up the atrocities of Unit 731 placed the United States Army in the morally reprehensible position of being less forthcoming than Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union.
Altruistic as the Khabarovsk trial appears in comparison to the United States’ silence on Japanese experimentation, the Soviet Union was still a proponent of ideals and values which were devoid of freedom, justice, or the humane treatment of civilians. While hundreds of thousands were likely killed or harmed in Unit 731’s experiments, millions died in Stalin’s purges, labor camps, and famines.[23] This should not detract from the guilt and terror attributable to Unit 731, but it should provide some context of the situation U.S. Army leaders found themselves facing after having conquered Imperial Japan. Context, however, does not equal condonement.
Decisions and Impact
A complex situation and the necessity for difficult decisions does not morally exonerate U.S. Army leadership and General MacArthur from the simple fact that they covered up some of the worst atrocities of the 20th century. Making the U.S. Army’s cover up more egregious is the fact that numerous sources indicate American POWs were repeatedly used in these horrific experiments, a contention General MacArthur repeatedly denied and suppressed.[24] With the choice to not only grant immunity but to publicly defend the scientists of Unit 731, General MacArthur made the decision to prioritize strategic and political goals above justice for the unnamed American servicemen who died in Japanese labs. This decision had obvious implications for American legitimacy overseas, as covering up the nightmarish actions of Unit 731 directly detracted from any position of American ethical superiority. But this decision also had more nuanced implications regarding the U.S. Army’s relationship with the American people. What precedent was set, when the United States’ most trusted institutions, its military, became complicit in the cover up of some of the worst atrocities committed in human history?
By prioritizing political precautions against Japanese communists, the American military chose political expediency over Imperial Japanese accountability. By prioritizing strategic precautions against the Soviet Union, the U.S. Army chose data and results over justice for Allied POWs murdered by Unit 731. The decision made by General Douglas MacArthur to shield Unit 731 from prosecution set a precedent that the American government and military would overlook violations of international law, human rights abuse, or outright evil if it were advantageous to do so. By acknowledging the fact that this precedent was set in the past, the U.S. Army can begin to repair the wrongs of its predecessors and ensure that similar moral failings are avoided in the future.
Implications for Leaders Today
A Google search of “US military misconduct” will return thousands of recent examples of unethical and immoral decisions made by US military leaders. In ethics there is a concept called ethical fading. Ethical fading is where the ethical aspects of a decision fade away and are replaced by some other criteria, such as winning, self-interest, or profitability to name a few. A 2015 US Army War College study discussed how lying is common in the military.
“…officers tended to dodge the issue [of unethical behavior] with statements such as, “You gotta make priorities, we met the intent, or we got creative.” Eventually words and phrases such as “hand waving, fudging, massaging, or checking the box” would surface to sugarcoat the hard reality that, in order to satisfy compliance with the surfeit of directed requirements from above, officers resort to evasion and deception. In other words, in the routine performance of their duties as leaders and commanders, U.S. Army officers lie.”[25]
So, what does this all mean? It means we as leaders are constantly facing ethical dilemmas. Some may be on a scale of General MacArthur, but most are much smaller. Yet, both present difficult dilemmas with potentially lasting implications for one’s career, the profession, and potentially the nation. Should leaders win at all costs? Where is the line between acceptable and unacceptable? What are the ethics of hiding or covering up an egregious act? Is it ethical to “massage the truth” or “check the box”? What does it say about our leadership if we deprioritize or put ethics to the side? These are questions every leader must answer because leaders set the ethical climate for the organization.
———
Ian Schneier is a cadet at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is from Nashville, TN and is currently studying international history.
———
Photo Source: The U.S. National Archives
Atomic weapons are a global taxpayer protection racket doused with hollywood-esque magical thinking death propaganda, that proves virtually all world leaders of any significant import are cooperating in this global deception to slander the best way in human history to boil water, as some world killing super dangerous substance. It isn’t. Narrative inversion required on this one.
Certainly the psychopath Stalin wanted nothing more than to take over areas where Japan had taken over because after all Stalin was a psychopath. But “historically” as the usual narrative has it, the “historical” reason was because Stalin wanted revenge on Japan since Russia lost the Russo-Japanese War of 1905…or something. Though Robert Hare (the authority on psychopathy) doesn’t state it, revenge is an integral part of psychopathy, whether it is Stalin or Hitler or FDR or Churchill or Mao or Nixon or… well just about ever so-called “leader” out there, Freemason or not. It certainly rings true with “president” Biden, whose “patience is wearing thin”….
No doubt the United Nations’ demands for unconditional surrender delayed surrender and thus prolonged the war. Any political or military strategist in the USA could have predicted that leaders of Nippon and Germany would fear enslavement and humiliation under such conditions of surrender. So the demands were intended to increase the UN’s opportunities for carrying out massacres of civilian populations. In Germany, those holocausts were carried out while the Jews were protected in the alleged death camps. They were kept safe from the worst military actions against urban areas, where Jewish colonists had tended to live since before the time of Karl der Große, who was as thick as thieves with the Jews of Aachen.
In the case of the Pacific war, a demonstrably pernicious empire, one long in the habit of Zionist aggression, cultivated the delusion that she was an innocent victim on Sunday, 7 Dec., 1941. FDR and his allies immediately began crying in pain, but anyone can see that “our democracy” never had any right to be in Pearl Harbor, or elsewhere in the Hawai’ian islands. Corporate capital and its political partner had snatched those islands less than 50 yrs earlier by infiltration, subterfuge, and bullying. So “our democracy” had no legitimate complaint against Nippon after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
If anyone in Hawai’i had a right to complain, it was the Hawai’ians, and they would have been correct to inform the USA that “We the People” were guilty of bringing an industrialized war to occupied Hawai’i. They would have been correct also to remind “our democracy” that it, alone, disturbed the equilibrium by provoking Nippon out of isolation in the 1850’s and steering its people onto a path of militarism. Filthy democratic reprobates conveniently ignored all of this truth while huffing and puffing in rage about an attack which they pretended not to have wanted or premeditated. No American, not even a member of the holy “working class”, could say truthfully that it had been done an injustice at Pearl Harbor. All of the USA’s wounds there were self-inflicted. So neither Columbia’s declaration of war nor her clever demands for unconditional surrender had any merit.
Now the ruling classes of the USA, UK, Germany, France, Israel, Nippon, etc. are utterly dependent upon their myths about the war. They arranged and promoted histories to portray theirselves as morally superior, but it’s easy to show that they are antisocial pests, esp.in the cases of the USA, UK, and Israel. This is why it’s so important to attack and undermine their myths comprehensively—but without addition of churlish pop culture references like the Joker. If, one day, the right messaging gains the assent of the right people, these ruling classes will be able to count their remaining years on just a few hands. Then Hawai’i will be set free. The US Navy will withdraw from most of the Pacific Ocean. Some stupid white commies and nazis will get the bloody snot kicked out of their hard heads in retribution for collaboration. And maybe even the USA will disintegrate or otherwise collapse such that her Semitic puppetmaster is dragged into a grave with her.
The Joker symbology and phraseology couldn’t be more descriptive and appropriate- says it all.
“President Roosevelt’s responsibility for goading the Japanese
into war by sending a war ultimatum on November 26, 1941,
demanding that the Japanese withdraw all troops from Indo-China,
and China (Manchuria) is an historic fact, although a closely-guarded
secret.
“FDR’s war ultimatum was deliberately withheld from Con-
gress until after Pearl Harbor.P 152
https://chinhnghia.com/Griffin-DescentIntoSlavery1980.pdf
U R B A N R E N E W A L – J A P A N E S E STYLE 199
The result was sheer slaughter! It was Japanese 1930’s twelve
inch guns against American 1944 sixteen and eighteen inch guns.
It was like an old fashioned turkey shoot. Even without the
superiority of their fire power, the odds were five to one in Amer-
ica’s favor. On one side were 216 American and 2 Australian
ships, with 143,668 men, plus many auxiliary vessels, while the
Japanese had 64 major ships manned by crews totaling 42,800.
The Battle of Leyte ended the Japanese navy as an effective fighting
force.
SURRENDER OFFER REJECTED
In March, 1945, the Japanese unconditionally surrendered.
Yes, March 1945! In that month the Japanese High Command
sent communications to the American Embassy in Moscow, to the
Russian Embassy in Tokyo and directly to the Pentagon in Wash-
ington stating that the Japanese Imperial Government wanted
to unconditionally surrender. The Americans ignored the offer.
Later, it was stated that the American authorities had diffi-
culty interpreting the Japanese message. Amazing! They were
able to break the Japanese Blue and Purple (diplomatic and naval)
codes, but they were unable to read and understand a short mes-
sage written in plain Japanese! There were many thousands of
Japanese in concentration camps in the Western United States:
why didn’t they bring the notes to someone in one of these camps
to have it interpreted?
The answer to that question is as simple as it is repugnant
to most Americans. The Japanese home islands hadn’t been
destroyed. The big show was yet to come: the B-29’s were being
lined up on Okinawa and other islands in preparation for the
International Bankers ‘urban renewal’ project on Japan.
Those old archaic cities had to be leveled. Those old factories,
railroads, port facilities, communication networks and the national
way of life had to be bulldozed into oblivion by the specially
designed demolition equipment purchased by the American tax-
payer. The late Professor Carroll Quigley tells us in Tragedy and
Hope that the big planes “engaged in the systematic destruction
of all Japanese cities. The flimsy houses of these crowded urban
areas made them very vulnerable to incendiary bombs. . . On
200 DESCENT INTO SLAVERY?
March 9th, 1945, the Air Force tried a daring experiment. The
defensive armament was removed from 279 B- 29’s releasing weight
for additional incendiaries, and these planes, without guns but
carrying 1900 tons of fire bombs, were sent on a low level attack
on Tokyo. The result was the most devastating air attack in
all history. . . with the loss of only three planes. Sixteen square
miles of central Tokyo was burned out, 250,00[0] houses were de-
stroyed, over a million persons were made homeless and 84,793
were killed. This was more destructive than the first atomic bomb
over Hiroshima five months later” (p. 815).
Two days later the B-29’s were back to do a similar demolition
job on Nagoya. When the reader considers the fact that Japan
is an extremely mountainous land, with only sixteen percent of
the land being inhabitable, they will see that Japan is the most
vulnerable nation on earth when it comes to air attacks. The
population is packed into narrow valleys.
Japan was wiped out, devastated by the fury and intensity
of America’s aerial bombardment. Why? Simple! The ground
had to be cleared for new industries and other types of develop-
ment.
As Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s Secretary of War, once stated:
“Wars are not fought to defeat a nation BUT TO CREATE A
CONDITION.” How true! The war against Japan wasn’t fought
to defeat an enemy. It was fought to create a condition—a con-
dition of desolation and abject poverty throughout Japan.
https://chinhnghia.com/Griffin-DescentIntoSlavery1980.pdf
In May of 1945, the architects of postwar strategy, or, as they liked to call themselves, the “Masters of the Universe”, gathered in San Francisco at the plush Palace Hotel to write the Charter for the United Nations. Several of the principals retired for a private meeting in the exclusive Garden Room. The head of the United States delegation had called this secret meeting with his top aide, Alger Hiss, representing the president of the United States and the Soviet KGB; John Foster Dulles, of the Wall Street law firm of Sullivan and Cromwell, whose mentor, William Nelson Cromwell, had been called a “professional revolutionary” on the floor of Congress; and W. Averill Harriman, plenipotentiary extraordinary, who had spent the last two years in Moscow directing Stalin’s war for survival. These four men represented the awesome power of the American Republic in world affairs, yet of the four, only Secretary of State Edward Stettinius Jr., had a position authorized by the Constitution. Stettinius called the meeting to order to discuss an urgent matter; the Japanese were already privately suing for peace, which presented a grave crisis. The atomic bomb would not be ready for several more months. “We have already lost Germany,” Stettinius said. “If Japan bows out, we will not have a live population on which to test the bomb.”
“But, Mr. Secretary,” said Alger Hiss, “no one can ignore the terrible power of this weapon.” “Nevertheless,” said Stettinius, “our entire postwar program depends on terrifying the world with the atomic bomb.” “To accomplish that goal,” said John Foster Dulles, “you will need a very good tally. I should say a million.” “Yes,” replied Stettinius, “we are hoping for a million tally in Japan. But if they surrender, we won’t have anything.” “Then you have to keep them in the war until the bomb is ready,” said John Foster Dulles. “That is no problem. Unconditional surrender.” “They won’t agree to that,” said Stettinius. “They are sworn to protect the Emperor.” “Exactly,” said John Foster Dulles. “Keep Japan in the war another three months, and we can use the bomb on their cities; we will end this war with the naked fear of all the peoples of the world, who will then bow to our will.”
Edward Stettinius Jr. was the son of a J.P. Morgan partner who had been the world’s largest munitions dealer in the First World War. He had been named by J.P. Morgan to oversee all purchases of munitions by both France and England in the United States throughout the war. John Foster Dulles was also an accomplished warmonger. In 1933, he and his brother Allen had rushed to Cologne to meet with Adolf Hitler and guaranteed him the funds to maintain the Nazi regime. The Dulles brothers were representing their clients, Kuhn Loeb Co., and the Rothschilds. Alger Hiss was the golden prince of the communist elite in the united States. When he was chosen as head of the prestigious Carnegie Endowment for International Peace after World War II, his nomination was seconded by John Foster Dulles. Hiss was later sent to prison for perjury for lying about his exploits as a Soviet espionage agent.
This secret meeting in the Garden Room was actually the first military strategy session of the United Nations, because it was dedicated to its mission of exploding the world’s first atomic weapon on a living population. It also forecast the entire strategy of the Cold War, which lasted forty-three years, cost American taxpayers five trillion dollars, and accomplished exactly nothing, as it was intended to do. Thus we see that the New World Order has based its entire strategy on the agony of the hundreds of thousands of civilians burned alive at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, including many thousands of children sitting in their schoolrooms. These leaders had learned from their master, Josef Stalin, that no one can rule without mass terrorism, which in turn required mass murder. As Senator Vandenberg, leader of the Republican loyal opposition, was to say (as quoted in American Heritage magazine, August 1977), “We have got to scare the hell out of “em.”
THE JEWISH HELL-BOMB
The atomic bomb was developed at the Los Alamos Laboratories in New Mexico. The top secret project was called the Manhattan Project, because its secret director, Bernard Baruch, lived in Manhattan, as did many of the other principals. Baruch had chosen Maj. Gen. Leslie R. Groves to head the operation. He had previously built the Pentagon, and had a good reputation among the Washington politicians, who usually came when Baruch beckoned.
…………………………………
Only four cities had not been destroyed; Hiroshima, Kokura, Niigata, and Nagasaki. Their inhabitants had no inkling that they had been saved as target cities for the experimental atomic bomb. Maj. Gen. Leslie Groves, at Bernard Baruch’s insistence, had demanded that Kyoto be the initial target of the bomb. Secretary of War Stimson objected, saying that as the ancient capital of Japan, the city of Kyoto had hundreds of historic wooden temples, and no military targets. The Jews wanted to destroy it precisely because of its great cultural importance to the Japanese people.
Carrington quotes Admiral William D. Leahy, p. 245, I Was There, McGraw Hill: “A large part of the Japanese Navy was already on the bottom of the sea. The combined Navy surface and air force action even by this time had forced Japan into a position that made her early surrender inevitable. None of us then knew the potentialities of the atomic bomb, but it was my opinion, and I urged it strongly on the Joint Chiefs, that no major land invasion of the Japanese mainland was necessary to win the war.
http://whale.to/b/mullins8.html
Soon after Roosevelt’s entry into the White House, he summoned General MacArthur to inform him that the Army was to be cut by fifty per cent. MacArthur immediately contested the decision, arguing with Roosevelt while the cripple grew purple with rage in his wheelchair. Finally, Roosevelt agreed to reconsider his decision, and Secretary of War, George Dern, complimented MacArthur, saying, “You have just saved the Army.” However, MacArthur states in his memoirs that he was made physically ill by this encounter with the Great Cripple, and that he vomited on the steps of the White House, overcome by nausea and disgust at the thought of his native land being subverted by this man.
…………………
In 1941, Roosevelt maneuvered the Pacific Fleet into Pearl Harbor to await the Japanese attack, while MacArthur warned him of the Japanese buildup and was puzzled that he received no answer from the White House.
………………………………….
Although MacArthur had by 1930 been considered America’s most brilliant military mind, throughout World War Two he was never invited to participate in a single high-level conference ! The war was run strictly by Roosevelt’s Communist advisers, principally Lauchlin Currie and Harry Dexter White, a Lithuanian man whose real name was Weiss. It was “White” who thought up the infamous “island hopping” plan of fighting the Pacific War. The Japanese had occupied and fortified a number of Pacific islands between Hawaii and Japan. MacArthur devised a plan for mounting massive strike forces against the Philippines and against Japan herself, forcing an early end to the war. Roosevelt was upset by the plan, foreseeing that such a brilliant victory would make MacArthur a powerful political rival. Weiss immediately devised a counter plan, which delighted Roosevelt. Instead of leaving the little Japanese Maginot Lines to wither on the vine, it would play into the Japanese hands by mounting huge assaults on each little island. The MacArthur Plan was never acknowledged by the White House, and instead, the Pacific forces were committed to a series of operations later called “Feeding the Fishes”, whereby many thousands of American boys were shot down in the water while trying to storm almost impregnable Japanese island redoubts.
……………………………………………………………………….
Korea
A series of directives now came from Washington forbidding MacArthur from “hot pursuit” of enemy attackers, or from bombing their marshalling yards, or bombing the hydroelectric plants in North Korea. The entire conduct of the war became a dress rehearsal for the Vietnam War, in which American commanders were forbidden to inflict any real damage on the Communist enemy. MacArthur asked to be relieved from command, as he could not fight under these restrictions, but Marshall begged him to stay on. Meanwhile, General Walker complained to MacArthur that his operations were known to the enemy in advance through their sources in Washington. MacArthur began to attack the Communist forces without revealing his plans to Washington. He won a series of stunning victories, whereupon the Communists insisted that MacArthur be removed.
Now David Niles would have his revenge for 1932. It was he who ordered Truman to relieve MacArthur from command. On April 11, 1957, Truman, with deliberate malice, held a press conference in Washington announcing that he was recalling MacArthur and relieving him from command. MacArthur heard the decision on Radio Japan ! MacArthur noted in his Memoirs a significant comment, “Moscow and Peiping rejoiced. The bells were rung and a holiday atmosphere prevailed.”
Certainly the Communists had reason to rejoice. The greatest anti-Communist soldier in the world had been fired. Now they were safe. Thus we come to the great final act of this hero’s life. A military plane roars in from the Pacific, sighting the California coast. Aboard it is the world’s most famous soldier, General Douglas MacArthur, with a trusted staff of aides. The plane continues high over the nation, bound for Washington. MacArthur believes that when he lands, a delegation of loyal Congressman will meet him with a request that he form a Provisional Military Government, and that he must arrest the pitiful Communist traitors who demanded his removal. In Washington, among the subhuman filth which has infested the offices of the nation’s capital like some medieval plague of diseased rats, each bearing fearful contamination in its mangy hide, the treasonous garbage cowers in helpless fear, awaiting the inevitable landing of the exterminator. The fat alcoholic, David Niles, the Moscow Communist who had ordered MacArthur’s dismissal, is now collapsed in a drunken stupor in his White House room. The members of the Harold Ware cell of Communists, who have directed America’s national policies since 1933, have, according to prearranged plans, gone into hiding. Harry Truman impassively awaits the end, playing poker with a few cronies on the second floor of the White House. Described by the poet Ezra Pound in the Cantos as “always loyal to his kind, the underworld”, Truman has little fear of arrest; it is part of a criminal career. He began his life as a bagman for the Kansas City brothels; his mentor, Boss Prendergast, has been in prison for years, having been convicted of stealing forty million dollars. However, some of the Communists had not given up. Desperate promises were made — threats, deals, blackmail. When MacArthur landed, the expected Congressional delegation was not there. Supposing that he had already been named Provisional Governor, MacArthur proceeded to Capitol Hill. He was amazed to find that nothing had been done ! There was no proclamation; his strongest supporters in Congress were strangely evasive. MacArthur, the greatest military strategist, found that he had no strategy for forming a government. After wavering for several hours, he was dissuaded by none other than Senator Robert Taft. Taft boldly declared that America must solve her problems at the ballot box, and that MacArthur could run for President and cure the nation’s ills. Had MacArthur known that Taft was echoing the advice of Rabbi Hillel Silver, his mentor, he might have countered with the statement that Washington did not use a ballot box at Trenton or at Valley Forge. But MacArthur had been away from his country for many years. He still did not know what was going on behind the scenes. He supposed that there were only a few principal Communists behind Truman. He had never heard of the Harold Ware cell; he knew nothing of the Communists placed strategically in every major government office.
The moment passed. MacArthur made a stirring address to the Congress, and retreated to New York to await the still expected call to national office. It would never come. Instead, the communists double-crossed Taft, who had been promised the Presidency for diverting MacArthur from the takeover, and instead brought in the servile Eisenhower, who had already proven his willingness to serve his Communist masters, or anyone who was willing to accept his professional acts of self-prostitution. While MacArthur was making his address to Congress, the Communists were already coming out of their hiding-places and resuming their offices in Washington. Nothing had changed. In retrospect, we see that we Americans must now inaugurate a national campaign to honor MacArthur’s memory by expelling the Communist rats from their holes. How much blood should we shed to avenge the dead of Iwo Jima and Tarawa, murdered by the Communist plotter Harry Weiss ? We have only to recall that when a MacArthur Memorial Museum was proposed for Washington, the Communists boasted that it would be bombed within a week of its opening. The fearful government officials then moved the MacArthur Museum to Norfolk, where it remains today. Even in death, MacArthur could not win over the Communist traitors. In respect to his memory, and in order to save ourselves, we must unite in a massive national effort to defeat the traitors in our midst. Today it is not MacArthur who is in peril, but each of us, daily assaulted by vicious Communist officials from Washington who seek to strip from us the last of our personal property and our self respect.
England’s leading military writer, Lord Alanbrooke, wrote of World War Two, “MacArthur was the greatest general and the best strategist that the war produced. He certainly outshowed Marshall, Eisenhower, and the other Amencan generals, as well as Montgomery. In all of these operations I never felt he had the full support of the American Chiefs of Staff. I am convinced that, as the war can be viewed in better perspective, it will be agreed that the strategic ability shown by MacArthur was in a class of its own.”
http://www.whale.to/b/mullins16.html
I believe his father’s name was Weit not Weiss and both his parents were Lithuanian Jewish immigrants although Harry was born in Boston. Harry Dexter White played major roles in the development of the Morgenthau Plan (plan to deindustrialize Germany) and the Bretton Woods agreement.